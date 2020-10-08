Sony Pictures’ Stage 6 Films just scooped up the rights to Umma, a new supernatural horror movie from Sam Raimi‘s Raimi Productions and Starlight Media that will star Sandra Oh. Iris K. Shim wrote and will make her feature non-documentary directorial debut on the pic, which follows a woman and her daughter being haunted on a secluded American farm.

Deadline has the scoop on Umma, which is the Korean word for “mother.” The plot follows “Amanda (Sandra Oh) and her daughter living a quiet life on an American farm, but when the remains of her estranged mother arrive from Korea, Amanda becomes haunted by the fear of turning into her own mother.” That’s not a whole lot to go on, but more Sandra Oh is never a bad thing.

Oh is one of those consistently great performers who is always a welcome presence no matter what the project she’s in. Killing Eve has been a good showcase for her talents in the last few years, but I’m kind of surprised it hasn’t lead to bigger movie roles. Hopefully, this is the start of a new trend – put Sandra Oh in everything, I say.

Sam Raimi and Zainab Azizi of Raimi Productions are producing through Starlight Media, with Starlight CEO Peter Luo serving as executive producer and Starlight Media co-financing the film with Stage 6 Films. Matt Black is executive producing with Catchlight Studios’ Jeanette Volturno and Marcei Brown. Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark director André Øvredal is on board as an executive producer as well, with Eric Charles and Elizabeth Grave overseeing things for Stage 6 Films.

Writer-director Iris K. Shim previously directed the 2010 documentary The House of Suh, described as “a chilling exploration of the tragic history of the Suh family and the murder that shocked America – when the picture-perfect son, Andrew, shot and killed his sister’s fiance at her bidding.” Here’s a trailer:

The doc went on to win awards at the Hamptons Film Festival, San Diego Asian American Film Festival, and the Los Angeles Asian Pacific Film Festival after premiering at the Hot Docs International Documentary Film Festival in 2010. And while movies produced by Sam Raimi can often be a bit spotty, Raimi also produced the recent Crawl, which was pretty damn good. So I’m going to remain optimistic about this entire project and hope it works out for the best and delivers a great new horror movie in the process.