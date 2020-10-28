In Two Weeks to Live, Maisie Williams plays a young woman who has lived in seclusion for years with her doomsday-prepping mother. Now, Williams’ character has escaped and embarks on an adventure that involves revenge, romance, and lots of gunfire. The dark comedy series already aired in the UK and now it’s found a home in the US on HBO Max. Watch the trailer below.

Two Weeks to Live Trailer

I haven’t seen Two Weeks to Live, so I can’t confirm this or not, but if you’re a spoiler-phobe, you might want to avoid this trailer. Why? Well, because it looks like it gives almost the entire show away. I’m sure there are still plenty of surprises left in the series, but yeesh, this is one of those trailers that appears to spell everything out for the viewer. In this trailer’s defense, though, this series has already aired in the UK, so it’s not like this material is totally secret.

Two Weeks to Live is “a comic tale of love and revenge born from a seemingly harmless prank that goes terribly wrong. Kim Noakes, an early 20-something oddball who, since the murder of her father, has been sequestered away in the wilderness with her doomsday-prepping mother for most of her life. Feeling compelled to go on a belated coming-of-age adventure, Kim sets out to find her dad’s killer and along the way ropes mismatched brothers Jay and Nicky into her scheme.”

There’s plenty of potential here. The premise is fun, and the trailer reminds me a bit of the now-canceled HBO series Run, which I seemed to enjoy more than pretty much anyone else. Make of that what you will!

The series was originally written to be a movie before being changed into a TV series. “There was enough story that we could spread it across multiple episodes and by keeping them to around 30 minutes, I think it makes them really strong and punchy, funny and tight,” Williams said in an interview. “There’s also an interesting cat and mouse chase that lends itself really well to an episodic structure so you can have these little cliffhangers in the middle too.”

Williams added: “I really feel like this is such a feel-good show for so many people and not feel-good in the typical sense of it being all rainbows and smiles. There are so many very different people who have come together and created this show and for that reason, this is truly something a lot of people can enjoy.”

In addition to Maisie Williams, the series also features Fleabag co-star Sian Clifford, along with Taheen Modak, Mawaan Rizwan, Jason Flemyng, Sean Pertwee, and Thalissa Teixeir. The six-part series was created by Gaby Hull. Two Weeks to Live arrives on HBO Max November 5.