As we prepare to head into March, Netflix prepares to drop more movies and TV shows from its service. As they leave the rotation, a few head to other streaming platforms, like Marvel’s Black Panther, though several others may not be available to stream for a little while longer. So while you have the chance, check out the TV shows and movies leaving Netflix in March 2020.

Coraline

Laika’s first stop-motion animated film is still its crowning achievement, bringing Neil Gaiman‘s children’s book to eerie, eye-popping life. Directed by Henry Selick, Coraline follows a willful young girl who discovers a parallel world hidden in a secret doorway in her new home. Bored with her irritating neighbors and neglectful parents, Coraline happily escapes to the parallel world, only to discover something sinister hiding beneath the surface. Visually dazzling and wildly imaginative, Coraline was an exciting start for the stop-motion studio.

Zodiac

David Fincher‘s true crime masterwork, Zodiac is a slow-burning thriller about a group of investigators (Mark Ruffalo, Anthony Edwards) and reporters (Jake Gyllenhaal, Robert Downey Jr.) who becomes consumed with the mystery of the Zodiac killer. Deliberate and meticulous, Zodiac eschews the showiness of the crime genre in favor of an overwhelming dread and anxiety that permeates every frame.

Kill Bill Vol. 1 and 2

I’m cheating a little bit by including two films, but so did Quentin Tarantino by splitting his iconic revenge thriller into two parts. Kill Bill stars Uma Thurman as the Bride, who cuts a bloody swath across continents in search of the assassins who tried to kill her and her unborn child. A stylish revenge flick that pays tribute to grindhouse, martial arts films, and every other pulp genre in history, Kill Bill remains one of the must-see Tarantino movies.

The Dark Knight

The comic book movie that changed everything, Christopher Nolan’s The Dark Knight and its predecessor Batman Begins are both leaving Netflix. What more can be said about this movie that hasn’t? A thrilling crime saga that features a tour-de-force performance by Heath Ledger, The Dark Knight is a tragic, epic tale of a modern mythic figure.

The Return of the King

Peter Jackson’s The Lord of the Rings trilogy meets its mighty crescendo in The Return of the King, the pinnacle of fantasy filmmaking. Along with The Two Towers, which also leaves Netflix next month, The Return of the King is an awe-inspiring piece of high fantasy storytelling.