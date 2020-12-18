As we enter a new year, so too do we lose a few movies off Netflix. But as much as well want to forget this hellish year, you shouldn’t forget to watch these movies before they leave the streaming giant next month. Here are the best TV shows and movies leaving Netflix in January 2021.

The Master

I have to confess that Paul Thomas Anderson’s 2012 film left me a little cold, but there’s no denying the indelible performance that Philip Seymour Hoffman gave in his last collaboration with the filmmaker. Loosely inspired by the life of Scientology founder L. Ron Hubbard, The Master is a haunting drama that is chock full of great performances, from the spiraling tidal wave that is Joaquin Phoenix, to the ice cold turn from Amy Adams, and of course, the enigmatic, unforgettable performance from Hoffman.

A Serious Man

In the Coen Brothers’ quirky dark comedy A Serious Man, the always-perfect Michael Stuhlbarg plays a physics professor in the 1960s whose life slowly falls apart. Often overlooked in favor of the Coens’ bigger, louder works, A Serious Man is a funny, surprising little film.

Waco: Limited Series

Like many a former heartthrob, Taylor Kitsch surprised everyone with a sharp turn to character actor, in full display in the Paramount Network limited series based on the 199a standoff between the federal government and the Branch Davidians religious sect after the group’s compound burned down. A series that got buried a bit amid the true crime craze (and the confusing rebranding of its network), this is your last chance to see Waco.

Swiss Army Man

There are some movies that are so ridiculous that they’re either a work of genius or a work of idiocy, and Swiss Army Man sits perfectly in the middle. The movie about a shipwrecked Paul Dano navigating his way back to civilization with the help of Daniel Radcliffe’s farting corpse, Swiss Army Man is essentially a long fart joke that maybe becomes a commentary on capitalism, before transforming back into a fart joke again. It’s great.

Pineapple Express

Pineapple Express was one of Seth Rogen’s biggest hits, raking in over $101 million worldwide on a budget of just $27 million. And you know what? It holds up. The stoner action-comedy only escalates in its absurdity, following Rogen and James Franco’s stoner bros as they’re caught up in a murder cover-up, until you have to love it.

TV Shows and Movies Leaving Netflix in January 2021

Leaving 1/1/21

Bloodsport (1988)

Leaving 1/3/21

QB1: Beyond the Lights: Season 2

Leaving 1/4/21

Mara (2017)

Leaving 1/5/21

The Monster (2016)

Leaving 1/7/21

The Tudors: Seasons 1-4

Leaving 1/8/21

Mary Poppins Returns (2018)

Leaving 1/14/21

Haven: Seasons 1-5

The Master (2012)

Leaving 1/15/21

A Serious Man (2009)

Dallas Buyers Club (2013)

Waco: Limited Series (2018)

Leaving 1/16/21

Friday Night Tykes: Seasons 1-4

Leaving 1/20/21

Fireplace 4K: Classic Crackling Fireplace from Fireplace for Your Home

Fireplace 4K: Crackling Birchwood from Fireplace for Your Home

Fireplace for Your Home: Season

Leaving 1/24/21

When Calls the Heart: Seasons 1-5

Leaving 1/26/21

We Are Your Friends (2015)

Leaving 1/29/21

Swiss Army Man (2016)

Leaving 1/30/21

The Hundred-Foot Journey (2014)

Leaving 1/31/21

A Thin Line Between Love & Hate (1996)

Braxton Family Values: Seasons 1-2

Death at a Funeral (2010)

Employee of the Month (2006)

For Colored Girls (2010)

Malicious (2018)

Mr. Deeds (2002)

Pineapple Express (2008)