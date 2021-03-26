Another month, another group of films that are leaving Netflix, never to be seen again. Just kidding, there are a bajillion streaming services out there where they’ll probably land. But since we don’t know exactly where that will be, here’s a last call for the TV shows and movies leaving Netflix in April 2021.

Carol

Todd Haynes’ lush melodrama follows 1950s shopgirl Rooney Mara as she falls head over heels for a wealthy woman (Cate Blanchett) whom she meets at her place of employment, only for their swooning romance to face the roadblocks of societal pressure and Carol’s bitter husband (Kyle Chandler). It may be too early for Christmas, but use this chance to catch Carol before it leaves Netflix.

Django Unchained

Quentin Tarantino’s spiritual sequel to Inglourious Basterds might not be as airtight as his World War II alt-history film, but Django Unchained is still a grand old time. Jamie Foxx and Christoph Waltz star in the Western epic meets slavery revenge flick full of bloody bombast and one of Leonardo DiCaprio‘s best, most chilling performances.

17 Again

All right, it may seem like we’re scraping the bottom of the barrel here. But 17 Again, the romantic-comedy that was priming Zac Efron for Hollywood stardom beyond High School Musical, is a pretty fun time, even if it’s just “Big, in reverse.” Efron shows off his comedic chops that would get honed in Neighbors and Baywatch, and Leslie Mann is always a good reason to watch anything.

I Am Legend

In the loose adaptation of the seminal 1954 novel of the same name by Richard Matheson, I Am Legend stars Will Smith as the last surviving human after man-made plague has turned the rest of the world into bloodthirsty mutants. Whatever your thoughts on the ending, I Am Legend is a taut showcase for Smith, and remains one of his better movies.

Snowpiercer

For a long time, Netflix was the haven for Bong Joon-ho‘s bleak and bracing sci-fi thriller after it was given a botched release by the Weinstein Company. So it’s a little surprising that it’s leaving the streamer, especially as TNT’s Snowpiercer adaptation is still going strong. But there’s always a good reason to watch Snowpiercer, a smart post-apocalyptic thriller that somewhat indelicately explores class division and would set the stage for Bong’s Oscar success in a few years.

Leaving 4/2/21

Honey: Rise Up and Dance

Leaving 4/4/21

Backfire

Leaving 4/11/21

Time Trap

Leaving 4/12/21

Married at First Sight: Season 9

Surviving R. Kelly Part II: The Reckoning: Season 1

Leaving 4/13/21

Antidote

Leaving 4/14/21

Eddie Murphy: Delirious

The New Romantic

Once Upon a Time in London

Thor: Tales of Asgard

Leaving 4/15/21

Cirque du Freak: The Vampire’s Assistant

Leaving 4/19/21

The Vatican Tapes

Leaving 4/20/21

The Last Resort

Leaving 4/21/21

The Great British Baking Show: Masterclass: Seasons 1-3

Leaving 4/22/21

Liv and Maddie: Seasons 1-4

Leaving 4/23/21

Mirror Mirror

Leaving 4/24/21

Leaving 4/26/21

The Sapphires

Leaving 4/27/21

The Car

Doom

Leaving 4/28/21

Paul Blart: Mall Cop

Leaving 4/30/21

Blackfish

Can’t Hardly Wait

Den of Thieves

How to Be a Latin Lover

Jumping the Broom

Kingdom: Seasons 1-3

Knock Knock

Palm Trees in the Snow

Platoon

Runaway Bride

The Green Hornet

The Indian in the Cupboard

Waiting