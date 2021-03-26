The Best TV Shows and Movies Leaving Netflix in April 2021
Another month, another group of films that are leaving Netflix, never to be seen again. Just kidding, there are a bajillion streaming services out there where they’ll probably land. But since we don’t know exactly where that will be, here’s a last call for the TV shows and movies leaving Netflix in April 2021.
Carol
Todd Haynes’ lush melodrama follows 1950s shopgirl Rooney Mara as she falls head over heels for a wealthy woman (Cate Blanchett) whom she meets at her place of employment, only for their swooning romance to face the roadblocks of societal pressure and Carol’s bitter husband (Kyle Chandler). It may be too early for Christmas, but use this chance to catch Carol before it leaves Netflix.
Django Unchained
Quentin Tarantino’s spiritual sequel to Inglourious Basterds might not be as airtight as his World War II alt-history film, but Django Unchained is still a grand old time. Jamie Foxx and Christoph Waltz star in the Western epic meets slavery revenge flick full of bloody bombast and one of Leonardo DiCaprio‘s best, most chilling performances.
17 Again
All right, it may seem like we’re scraping the bottom of the barrel here. But 17 Again, the romantic-comedy that was priming Zac Efron for Hollywood stardom beyond High School Musical, is a pretty fun time, even if it’s just “Big, in reverse.” Efron shows off his comedic chops that would get honed in Neighbors and Baywatch, and Leslie Mann is always a good reason to watch anything.
I Am Legend
In the loose adaptation of the seminal 1954 novel of the same name by Richard Matheson, I Am Legend stars Will Smith as the last surviving human after man-made plague has turned the rest of the world into bloodthirsty mutants. Whatever your thoughts on the ending, I Am Legend is a taut showcase for Smith, and remains one of his better movies.
Snowpiercer
For a long time, Netflix was the haven for Bong Joon-ho‘s bleak and bracing sci-fi thriller after it was given a botched release by the Weinstein Company. So it’s a little surprising that it’s leaving the streamer, especially as TNT’s Snowpiercer adaptation is still going strong. But there’s always a good reason to watch Snowpiercer, a smart post-apocalyptic thriller that somewhat indelicately explores class division and would set the stage for Bong’s Oscar success in a few years.
Leaving 4/2/21
Honey: Rise Up and Dance
Leaving 4/4/21
Backfire
Leaving 4/11/21
Time Trap
Leaving 4/12/21
Married at First Sight: Season 9
Surviving R. Kelly Part II: The Reckoning: Season 1
Leaving 4/13/21
Antidote
Leaving 4/14/21
Eddie Murphy: Delirious
The New Romantic
Once Upon a Time in London
Thor: Tales of Asgard
Leaving 4/15/21
Cirque du Freak: The Vampire’s Assistant
Leaving 4/19/21
The Vatican Tapes
Leaving 4/20/21
The Last Resort
Leaving 4/21/21
The Great British Baking Show: Masterclass: Seasons 1-3
Leaving 4/22/21
Liv and Maddie: Seasons 1-4
Leaving 4/23/21
Mirror Mirror
Leaving 4/24/21
Leaving 4/26/21
The Sapphires
Leaving 4/27/21
The Car
Doom
Leaving 4/28/21
Paul Blart: Mall Cop
Leaving 4/30/21
Blackfish
Can’t Hardly Wait
Den of Thieves
How to Be a Latin Lover
Jumping the Broom
Kingdom: Seasons 1-3
Knock Knock
Palm Trees in the Snow
Platoon
Runaway Bride
The Green Hornet
The Indian in the Cupboard
Waiting