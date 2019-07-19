In this edition of TV Bits:

Here’s the first teaser for Snoopy in Space, which presumably will be one of many pieces of Peanuts-related content produced by Apple in the coming years.

Battlestar Galactica veteran Katee Sackhoff suits up for Another Life, playing a commander who has to lead a mission to an alien planet while her husband stays behind on Earth and studies an artifact from that planet. It’s a cool concept, but will it get lost in the Netflix maw of #content? This one premieres on July 25, 2019.

Netflix recently shared this image of Henry Cavill‘s character from the upcoming streaming adaptation of The Witcher, and this gives us our first look at his character’s horse, whose name is Roach. Attaboy, Roach!

The hit British reality TV series LEGO Masters is heading to the United States, where it will air on FOX. The show “brings imagination, design and creativity to life when teams of LEGO enthusiasts go head-to-head, with infinite possibilities and an unlimited supply of LEGO bricks. Twelve teams of two will compete against each other in ambitious brick-building challenges to be crowned the country’s most talented amateur LEGO builders. In each episode, the competing pairs who impress the judges the most will progress to the next round, until the finale, during which the three top teams will face off for the ultimate LEGO trophy and the grand title of LEGO MASTERS.” Brad Pitt’s Plan B Entertainment is producing.

Dear White People, one of the best shows you’re probably not watching, has added a bunch of excellent new actors to its roster for the upcoming third season. Also stepping in front of the camera this time around? Justin Simien, the showrunner and creator of the series. This should be a lot of fun.

Producers Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg give us a behind-the-scenes look at The Boys, which premieres tomorrow night at San Diego Comic-Con. Check out our breakdown of the SDCC activation, and stay tuned for our reactions to the premiere.

After making documentaries about Chris Farley, Heath Ledger, and many more, the latest person to be memorialized with an I Am documentary is the late actor Patrick Swayze, who starred in films like Point Break, Ghost, and Road House. The Paramount Network documentary is said to “explore the late actor’s childhood in Texas, his road to fame, and his relationship with widow Lisa Niemi” and feature interviews with many of his co-stars and friends, including Sam Elliott, Demi Moore, Lori Petty, Rob Lowe, and more.

Kirsten Dunst takes center stage in her own Showtime TV series with one heck of a title: On Becoming a God in Central Florida. (I lived in Central Florida for a while, but I must have missed that class.)

Spike Lee‘s Netflix series She’s Gotta Have It, a TV riff on his debut feature film, has been cancelled after two seasons. Here’s the official statement from Netflix’s Ted Sarandos:

“Spike Lee is one of the greatest filmmakers of all time and we’re thrilled he brought the series She’s Gotta Have It to Netflix. While this is our last season, we’re very proud that it will be on our service for years to come, and excited to be working with Spike on his upcoming Netflix film Da 5 Bloods.”

Ryan Murphy has revealed the cast of his forthcoming American Horror Story: 1984, the camp-counselor-horror-film-inspired ninth season of his anthology series. Maybe the prominent placement of Billie Lourd will draw in those Booksmart fans who’ve missed the boat on this series thus far.

The Simpsons‘ annual Halloween Treehouse of Horror episode will air on October 20, 2019, and a recent poster features the Springfield characters riffing on the Netflix hit Stranger Things. And while the part about “planning it from the beginning” is a joke, this actually will be the 666th overall episode of the series. Very cool.

Former rom-com queen Katherine Heigl will star in a new Netflix series called Firefly Lane – and before you ask, no, it has nothing to do with the Joss Whedon sci-fi series. This one tells the story of two best friends and chronicles the ups and downs of their relationship over forty years.

Heigl will play Tully, a force of nature: magnetic, ambitious, reckless, and fiercely loyal. Still bearing the scars of a traumatic childhood, she is dogged by inner loneliness, even as she goes on to fabulous fame and fortune as a journalist and talk show host. Her saving grace is her best friend and soulmate, Kate, with whom she shares an unshakable bond.

Parks and Recreation star and Russian Doll co-creator Amy Poehler is teaming up with Tracy Oliver, the writer of Girl’s Trip, for a new 10 episode, 30-minute comedy series that’s been picked up by Amazon Prime Video. The show, which is still untitled, is “a single-camera comedy following the lives of four black women – friends from their college days at NYU – as they navigate sex, relationships and chasing their dreams.”