HBO Max is bringing Sex and the City back. According to The Hollywood Reporter, The new 10-episode series from Michael Patrick King will feature Sarah Jessica Parker, Kristin Davis, and Cynthia Nixon reprising their roles as Carrie, Charlotte, and Miranda, respectively, as they navigate friendship in their 50s. But the series is notably missing one member of the foursome: Kim Cattrall’s Samantha, after the actress refused to return to the franchise amid a long-standing feud with Parker.

Amazon Studios and Sony Television’s series reboot of the slasher flick I Know What You Did Last Summer is racking up quite the body count — er — ensemble. Madison Iseman (Jumanji: The Next Level), Brianne Tju (Light as a Feather), Ezekiel Goodman, Ashley Moore (Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping), Sebastian Amoruso (Solve), Fiona Rene (Stumptown), Cassie Beck (Connecting), Brooke Bloom (Homecoming) and Bill Heck (I’m Your Woman) are reported by Deadline to be joining the YA horror series which will be a “modern take” on the 1997 slasher movie. Production will begin this month in Hawaii.

Sam Esmail has a new TV series on the way, and it has just been picked up to pilot by ABC, according to Deadline. The Homecoming director and Mr. Robot creator makes his first foray into broadcast television with the procedural Acts of Crime, which is described as a “unique spin” on the crime procedural. Esmail is set to write, direct and execute produce the series.

Deadline reports that four actors have been added to the cast of the Dexter revival, including The Mandalorian standout Julia Jones, who played Omera on the Disney+ series. Jones will be playing Angela Bishop, the first Native American police chief in her small town in upstate New York. Also joining are Johnny Sequoyah (Believe) as Angela’s brash teenage daughter Audrey, Alano Miller (Sylvie’s Love) as Logan, a sergeant for the Iron Lake Police Department and the assistant wrestling coach for the local high school, and Jack Alcott (The Good Lord Bird) as a man named Randall who has a “meaningful” encounter with Dexter.

Apple TV+ debuted the trailer for Losing Alice, an intriguing new Israeli psychological thriller series written and directed by Sigal Avin. In the eight-part series, “Alice is a middle-aged film director who feels lost since raising her family. But a chance meeting with Sophie, a femme-fatale screenwriter, takes Alice on an obsessive journey toward success at any cost.” Losing Alice hits Apple TV+ on January 22, 2021.

After giving HBO one of its biggest cultural hits with True Detective, Nic Pizzolatto’s relationship with his new home, FX, may be coming to an end. According to The Hollywood Reporter, FX and Fox 21/Touchstone Television are negotiating an exit package for Pizzolatto, ending his first-look deal with just two years remaining on the contract he signed last year. The exit comes after the falling-through of Redeemer, a drama that was set to reunite Pizzolatto with True Detective star Matthew McConaughey, who dropped out of the series. FX is no longer moving forward with the series, and sources tell THR, no longer need to keep Pizzolatto under a deal tied to the show.

Deadline reports that Meghan Leathers (For All Mankind) and Candice Coke (Proven Innocent) are set to star opposite Eric Petersen and Annie Murphy in AMC’s dark comedy series Kevin Can F*** Himself. Created and executive produced by Valerie Armstrong, with Rashida Jones and Will McCormack, Kevin Can F*** Himself “probes the secret life of a type of woman we all grew up believing we knew: the sitcom wife (Murphy). It looks to break television convention and ask what the world looks like through her eyes. Alternating between single-camera realism and multi-camera comedy, the formats will inform one another as we imagine what happens when the sitcom wife escapes her confines, and takes the lead in her own life,” per Deadline.