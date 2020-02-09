In this edition of TV Bits:

Robert Rodriguez has two new projects lined-up with Tubi (please, whatever you do, don’t confuse them with Quibi). Per Deadline, the streaming service has secured the rights to Rodriguez’s sci-fi horror movie Red 11 and as his docuseries The Robert Rodriguez Film School. Red 11 is “set in the dark, twisted world of legal drug research. College kids turn lab rats to make quick money. The pic’s protagonist Rob (who is assigned the color and number Red 11), is trying to buy his way out of a huge debt to the tune of $7K. But things get surreal when he’s not sure if the hospital is really trying to kill him, or if it’s side effects from the experimental drugs.” Meanwhile, the Film School doc “explains the director’s guerrilla filmmaking process, while speaking to filmmakers and entrepreneurs alike on overcoming the perceived limitations of time, budget and other variables.” “I made both Red 11 and the Film School series to celebrate the 25th anniversary of El Mariachi, and this project shows truly actionable methods using my no crew, micro budget filmmaking style that will inspire others to make their own films and have their voices be heard,” Rodriguez said.

Aline Brosh McKenna, co-creator of Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, has inked a deal to develop projects across all platforms for ABC Studio. According to Deadline, the first project from the deal is Hit, “the story of a young pop star who struggling to write her debut album and gets stuck in a songwriting boot camp organized by the anxious execs at her record label.” Jennifer Kaytin Robinson is attached to direct the series, which is headed to Hulu.

Listen here, kids. I want you to be as mature as possible for this story. No giggling. Okay, ready? Netflix has signed a deal with Titmouse (what did I just say about giggling?!). Per Deadline, the streamer has signed “a multi-year overall deal to produce multiple original adult animated series” with the animation studio. Netflix actually already has a deal in place with the studio – they’re responsible for Big Mouth. But now they’re expanding things. “When Netflix asked if we wanted to go steady, we were thrilled. When we asked if it could be an open relationship, they said, ‘Yeah, of course. It’s the 21st century, kid. That’s the only way we’ll have it.’ Now we are friends with benefits and I couldn’t be more stoked,” said Titmouse president and founder Chris Prynoski. “This new and exciting relationship will help quench our relentless thirst for producing animated cartoons. Excuse me, I’m gonna go carve NF+TM on a tree now.”

The Saved by the Bell reboot headed to Peacock has rounded out its cast. According to Deadline, Haskiri Velazquez (The Birch), Mitchell Hoog (Harriet), Alycia Pascual-Pena (Chase) and Belmont Cameli (Empire) have all joined the follow-up. In the series, Josie Totah plays “Lexi, who is described as a beautiful, sharp-tongued cheerleader and the most popular girl at Bayside High, who is both admired and feared by her fellow students.” In the new Saved by the Bell, “When California governor Zack Morris gets into hot water for closing too many low-income high schools, he proposes they send the affected students to the highest performing schools in the state – including Bayside High. The influx of new students gives the over privileged Bayside kids a much needed and hilarious dose of reality.” Original cast members Mario Lopez, Mark-Paul Gosselaar, and Elizabeth Berkley are returning as well. Here’s a breakdown on the new additions:

Velazquez plays Daisy, a smart, ambitious sophomore who is excited at the prospect of attending Bayside High after her local school gets shut down. Hoog plays Mac Morris, the handsome, charming, privileged son of Governor Zack Morris. Pascual-Pena plays Aisha, Daisy’s fun-loving but ultracompetitive best friend. She grew up playing on boys’ sports teams and causes a stir when she tries to play football at Bayside. Cameli plays Jamie Spano, captain of the Bayside football team and Jessie’s sensitive man-child son.

A pilot for The Equalizer reboot with Queen Latifah has been greenlit by CBS. Deadline says the show “stars Queen Latifah as an enigmatic figure who uses her extensive skills to help those with nowhere else to turn.” It’s an update of a CBS TV series that launched in 1985 and ran until 1989, in which Edward Woodward played Robert McCall “a retired intelligence agent with a mysterious past, who uses the skills from his former career to exact justice on behalf of innocent people who are trapped in dangerous circumstances.” The series also served as the inspiration for two movies starring Denzel Washington.

Better Call Saul is returning for its fifth and second-to-last season, and here’s a behind-the-scenes featurette to get you excited (if you aren’t already). In season 5, “Jimmy McGill’s (Bob Odenkirk) decision to practice law as ‘Saul Goodman’ creates unexpected and profound waves of change for those in his orbit.” I’m a huge fan of this show – I actually think it’s better than Breaking Bad – and I can’t wait to see where these final two seasons end up. Better Call Saul season 5 arrives on February 23, 2020.

HBO Max is teaming with The Good Place creator Mike Schur for a “new single-camera comedy with two female leads.” Paul W. Downs, Lucia Aniello, and Jen Statsky, who all worked on Broad City, are part of the untitled show, which, per Deadline, “revolves around a dark mentorship that forms between two women from different generations — a Las Vegas diva and an entitled, outcast 25-year-old.” Downs, Aniello, and Statsky will write the series, while Aniello directs. Schur serves as executive producer.

Nic Pizzolatto and Matthew McConaughey are getting the band back together for Redeemer. The pair, who previously worked on True Detective, are taking their new project to FX, where Pizzolatto will write and McConaughey will star. The show, per Variety, ” is inspired by Patrick Coleman’s debut novel “The Churchgoer.” It follows a former minister turned dissolute security guard (McConaughey), whose search for a missing woman in Texas leads him through corruption and criminal conspiracy, as his past and present impact and entwine around a mystery of escalating violence and deceit.” I loved the first season of True Detective, and so I like the idea of Pizzalotto and McConaughey reuniting here.

Tony! Toni! Toné! Collette! Toni Collette is keeping busy – she’s just signed to star in Pieces of Her for Netflix. As reported by Deadline, Pieces of Her is “a dramatic thriller based on the 2018 book by bestselling crime author Karin Slaughter”, and ” is set in a sleepy Georgia town where a random act of violence sets off an unexpected chain of events for 30-year-old Andy Oliver and her mother Laura (Collette). Desperate for answers, Andy embarks on a dangerous journey across America, drawing her towards the dark, hidden heart of her family.” Collette is one of the best in the biz right now, so anything she’s a part of is worth checking out. The actress is no stranger to Netflix shows, either – she recently starred in the Netflix series Unbelievable.

Ray Donovan is now Ray Done-ovan. The Showtime series starring Liev Schreiber and beloved by parents everywhere, has been canceled after seven seasons. “After seven incredible seasons, Ray Donovan has concluded its run on Showtime,” Showtime said of the cancellation. “We are proud that the series ended amid such strong viewership and on such a powerful note. Our deepest thanks go to Liev Schreiber, Jon Voight, showrunner David Hollander and the entire cast and crew, past and present, for their dedicated work.”