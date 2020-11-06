In this edition of TV Bits:

Miracle Workers season 3 happening at TBS.

Watch a trailer for Onyx Equinox.

The Boys season 2 bloopers are now online.

The TV remake of Black Narcissus gets a new trailer.

Amazon announces a casting call for Paper Girls.

Watch a teaser for Are You Afraid of the Dark season 2.

A Teacher trailer would like to give you detention.

TBS has ordered a third season of the anthology series Miracle Workers. Each season of the show jumps itno a different time period, and this latest season will find stars Daniel Radcliffe, Steve Buscemi, Geraldine Viswanathan, and Karan Soni to the American Old West. Here’s the synopsis:

Set in the year 1844, the new season of Miracle Workers will follow an idealistic small-town preacher (Radcliffe) who teams up with a wanted outlaw (Buscemi) and a liberated prairie wife (Viswanathan) to lead a wagon train west on the Oregon Trail across an American landscape which, much like today, is fraught with both promise and peril.

Dan Mirk and Robert Padnick will serve as showrunners.



Here’s a trailer for Onyx Equinox, where “the journey to save humanity is not going to easy for Izel and his friends Yaotl, a jaguar-like emissary of Tezcatlipoca, the powerful warrior Zyanya, the twins Yun and K’in, and the priestess Xanastaku.” And even though this is animated, the folks behind the show want you to know it’s very dark and violent. “Viewers of Onyx Equinox can expect an adult story, both in terms of on-screen action and the themes we tackle throughout the series,” said Sofia Alexander, creator and showrunner. “We’re going to journey with Izel as he is forced to save a world he doesn’t believe he has a place in, coming face to face with both the darkness in the world and within himself.” The series is coming to Crunchyroll on November 21.

Season 2 Bloopers because you deserve a treat today…and maybe a glass of milk ? pic.twitter.com/qcFte1iFGC — The Boys (@TheBoysTV) October 27, 2020

Above is the blooper reel for the show The Boys, specifically The Boys season 2. I am not a fan of this show (I wrote about that here), but I know I’m in the minority about that. So if you dig The Boys, you will no doubt the video above. Enjoy!

I continue to be a bit befuddled by the FX adaptation of Black Narcissus. I’m not anti-remake by nature, but the idea of trying to recapture the magic of Michael Powell and Emeric Pressburger in FX miniseries form seems ill-advised. The series is set in Mopu, Himalayas, 1934, where “A remote clifftop palace once known as the ‘House of Women’ holds many dark secrets. When the young nuns of St. Faith attempt to establish a mission there, its haunting mysteries awaken forbidden desires that seem destined to repeat a terrible tragedy.” The three-part series arrives on FX November 23.

Amazon’s Paper Girls, based on the popular Image Comics series, just put out an open casting call, which you can read below (via CBR). The story follows “four young girls who, while out delivering papers on the morning after Halloween in 1988, become unwittingly caught in a conflict between warring factions of time-travelers, sending them on an adventure through time that will save the world. As they travel between our present, the past, and the future — they encounter future versions of themselves and now must choose to embrace or reject their fate.

ERIN TIENG – Character portrayed is a Chinese-American female, 11-14 to play 12, speaks Mandarin. Mall bangs and an eager smile. Her father passed away shortly after her family immigrated to America, forcing Erin to grow up fast. As the oldest child, she became the caretaker of her younger sister and her non-English speaking mother. Erin’s new paper route is her first opportunity to be like the other kids and have some fun and friends. When she unwittingly starts her first day on “Hell Day”, she gets more than she bargains for when she and her new friends stumble upon warring factions of time travelers and are taken to the future….SERIES REGULAR

TIFFANY QUILKIN – Character portrayed is a Black female, 11-14 to play 12. She’s the only child of success-oriented parents and the pressures to be the best are intense. While she is crazy smart and a bit of a math whiz, her biggest fear is not living up to her genius and being discovered as a total fraud. Tiffany is a bit lonely as she doesn’t have many friends and overcompensates by trying to be an expert in everything, making her the first paper girl to take Erin under her wing to show her the ropes on her first day….SERIES REGULAR

MAC COYLE – Character portrayed is a female, 11-14 to play 12. The original Paper Girl, she tears through the streets on her BMX, a cigarette tucked behind her ear. Raised in an abusive home, she inherited the paper route from her older brother who taught her everything she knows, including how to smoke and win a fight by playing dirty. She’s learned how to survive the hard way. Her toughness is the only tool she has to deal with any threats that come her way….SERIES REGULAR

KJ BRANDMAN– Character portrayed is a female, 11-14 to play 12. A good foot taller than the rest of the girls. She’s from the wealthiest family in town. Her mother would love for her to be a good little girl that likes dresses and pink. Unfortunately, KJ has never liked any of those things. She likes sports, and finds field hockey is a good place to work out all the frustrations she can’t fully articulate. She’s guarded, protecting a sensitive nature, and would love nothing more than to feel comfortable and accepted in her own skin.”… SERIES REGULAR

An all-new Midnight Society will gather around the campire to tell spooky stories for Are You Afraid of the Dark season 2. The revival of the classic Nickelodeon show now finds a “new group of kids tell a terrifying tale about a curse that has been cast over their small seaside town, haunted by an all-new villain named the Shadowman.” The cast and characters, per Comic Book, includes Luke, played by Bryce Gheisar; Jai, played by Arjun Athalye; Hanna, played by Beatrice Kitsos; Gabby, played by Malia Baker; Seth, played by Dominic Mariche; and Connor, played by Parker Queenan. Are You Afraid of the Dark season 2 will arrive on Nickelodeon in 2021.

Finally, here’s A Teacher, a show that’s bound to generate some controversy. In the FX limited series, “A Teacher examines the complexities and consequences of an illegal relationship between a female teacher, Claire and her male high school student, Eric. Dissatisfied in their own lives, Claire and Eric discover an undeniable escape in each other, but their relationship accelerates faster than anticipated and the permanent damage becomes impossible to ignore.” Kate Mara, Nick Robinson, and Ashley Zuckerman star in the series, which arrives on FX November 10.