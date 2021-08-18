With the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks less than a month away, Netflix is looking to capitalize on the moment by releasing at least two projects that deal with that topic head-on. One is Worth, a drama starring Michael Keaton and Stanley Tucci that deals with how the victims’ families were treated by the government in the aftermath of the tragedy. The other is Turning Point: 9/11 and the War on Terror, a five-part documentary that aims to explore the circumstances that led to those devastating events and the consequences that followed. Check out the new Turning Point trailer below.



Turning Point Trailer

The public eye has once again turned toward Afghanistan as the plan to pull American military forces from the country has not gone as smoothly as some might have hoped. And since there are just three and a half weeks until the 20th anniversary of 9/11, the timing has caused a lot of folks – including soldiers who fought in Afghanistan – to wonder aloud about the point of spending 20 years fighting, only for the end of that period to end the same as it began: with the Taliban in control of the region.

I’m not an expert on geopolitics, and therefore will not subject you to yet another “take” about the current situation. (Please clap.) But if you’re curious about this event because you were too young to live through it in a meaningful way, it looks like this documentary might be a good starting point. When I watched the trailer directly on YouTube, I saw something I’ve never seen before: a “context” banner situated just under the video which linked to the Encyclopedia Britannica entry about 9/11.

This is probably just YouTube’s “far too little, far too late” way of attempting to stave off more radicalization from happening on its platform. But it’s also a reminder that there’s a whole generation who likely don’t have the full picture of what exactly happened that day and the decisions that were made when this country went to war. With all of the remembrances sure to come in the next few weeks, maybe this will help fill in gaps for those who need it.

Here’s the official synopsis:

Modern history can be divided into two time frames: before 9/11 and after 9/11. This five-part docuseries from director Brian Knappenberger is a cohesive chronicle of the September 11, 2001 attacks on the U.S., offering illuminating perspectives and personal stories of how the catastrophic events of that day changed the course of the nation. From the Soviet invasion of Afghanistan in 1979 to the country’s breathtaking collapse back into the hands of the Taliban just weeks before the twentieth anniversary of the attacks, history continues to be made.

Turning Point: 9/11 and the War on Terror debuts on Netflix on September 1, 2021.