Amazon has decided to pull the plug on Truth Seekers, the horror-comedy series from creators Nick Frost, Simon Pegg, James Serafinowicz, and Nat Saunders. The series premiered on Amazon Prime Video in October of 2020, but it won’t be moving beyond its first season. Frost announced the show’s cancelation via social media. Truth Seekers dealt with the adventures of amateur paranormal investigators.

Truth Seekers

Last summer, I covered the Truth Seekers panel at (virtual) Comic-Con, and I really liked what I saw. Specifically: I liked that the folks involved with the series realized that if you’re making a horror-comedy, you need to care just as much about the horror as you do the comedy. It’s a problem a lot of horror-comedies have – they lean way too hard on the jokes and forget all about the spooky stuff. “You have to not make fun of the horror,” co-creator and co-star Simon Pegg said during the panel. “It’s tempting with genre fare to parody that…but I think the key for horror-comedy is to take the horror seriously.”

I made a mental note to check the show out when it arrived. Then…I kind of forgot all about it. And now I feel kind of bad about that, because the show has been canceled. Co-creator and star Nick Frost broke the news (via TV Line):

“Sadly, Truth Seekers will not be returning for a second season. Truth Seekers has not been renewed, which is a massive kick in the willy for me. We really put our all into this – our heart and soul, and blood in some cases — so to not come back is really sad for us. It’s a shame. I think we had lots of lovely ghost stories to tell, stories that will remain untold. If you liked the show, thank you. I really, really appreciate your support. And if you didn’t, well, are you happy now? Happy now?”

Nick Frost: I’m sorry. I really did mean to watch the show! But you know how things go – you get distracted by other stuff and some things slip through the cracks. I doubt that my lone viewership would’ve been enough to save Truth Seekers from an untimely demise, but still, I feel bad. Ah well.

In Truth Seekers, “a team of part-time paranormal investigators who team up to uncover and film ghost sightings across the UK, sharing their adventures on an online channel for all to see. However, as they stake out haunted churches, underground bunkers and abandoned hospitals with their array of homemade ghost-detecting gizmos, their supernatural experiences grow more frequent, more terrifying and even deadly, as they begin to uncover a conspiracy that could bring about Armageddon for the entire human race.”