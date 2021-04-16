Tristan Eaton‘s next series of art prints is pretty super. The renowned artist, who has previously taken his unique brand of graphic art to franchises like Universal’s Monsters, now tackles Marvel’s The Avengers in a suite of six brand new silver foil prints featuring Hulk, Iron Man, Captain America, Black Widow, Ms. Marvel, and Thor. A limited number of these go on sale today, so read on to learn how you might be able to add these to your collection.

Originally designed and painted in 2020 by Eaton to celebrate last year’s Avengers video game, Eaton’s Marvel’s The Avengers Fine Art prints are his first official collaboration with the company. The six new silver foil prints will be available today, April 16 at 12 P.M. PST exclusively on tristaneaton.com.

These prints will drop first as a set of six and be available individually shortly after. However, they’re an edition of only 100, and will likely sell out quickly. Each print is priced at $500 each, or $2,500 for the entire set, with each set coming with a signed holographic certificate of authenticity. All prints are signed and numbered by Eaton and printed on Signa Smooth 300gsm archival cotton with embossed metallic sticker. It should also be noted that there is a limit of two orders per household.

See the Avengers Tristan Eaton art prints below.

Full Set Price: $2500.00 (6 for the price of 5 – $3000.00 value)

Edition Size: 100pcs

Print Dimensions: 18 x 26 in.

The full set includes:

HULK

THOR

MS. MARVEL

BLACK WIDOW

CAPTAIN AMERICA

IRON MAN

Eaton excitedly made the announcement on Instagram, where you can see a video of how those silver foil prints look in motion. He said in a statement, “This project reminds me of my earliest moments as an artist, when things were pure. Good guys, bad guys, bright colors, great art and a sense of community. All of that remains powerful to this day. I put every drop of love and energy I have into this project and it’s one of the greatest honors of my life to contribute to the Marvel universe.”

He continued, “Early last year (before the ‘Apocalypse Light’ as I call it), Aaron Barr and I went to Marvel HQ and boldly asked for the chance to make official Marvel Fine Art prints. I felt nervous, anxious and waaaay out of my league. But I remember having certain flashbacks to my childhood that gave me gusto. Discovering Silver Surfer in the local corner store when I was 10 years old and how it inspired me. Meeting Stan Lee at Forbidden Planet in London in 1990 and feeling like I met a god! Seeing Roy Lichtenstein’s art at the Tate Modern and understanding the connection between comics and high art…These are moments that shaped who I am as a person and as an artist. What was meant to be a 15 minute meeting at Marvel become 45 minutes and the rest is history. Here I am, 32 years after picking up my first comic book, about to release my first officially licensed Marvel Fine Art prints! It’s an emotional moment for myself and my team!”