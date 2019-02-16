If you asked a group of diehard genre fans to make a list of the four best martial arts movie stars in the world right now, I imagine an overwhelming majority of the results would include these names: Tony Jaa (the Ong Bak trilogy), Iko Uwais (The Raid films), Tiger Chen (Man of Tai Chi), and Scott Adkins (Universal Soldier: Day of Reckoning).

An upcoming film called Triple Threat has united these international ass-kickers, and a new trailer has arrived today as an unconventional Valentine’s Day present for martial arts fans everywhere. Check it out below.

Triple Threat Trailer

I kind of love that they’re marketing this as “the biggest, baddest, killingest action event of the year.” Who needs real words when you’ve got this collection of fighters dropping elbows on people’s heads and spin-kicking people in the face? I love all of these guys as much as the next martial arts fan, but we probably shouldn’t forget about John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum, which may have something to say about those marketing claims. Still, while the superhero movie world has The Avengers and more traditional action cinema has The Expendables, it’s cool to see the martial arts genre get its own equivalent here.

Here’s the official description:

This breakneck thriller teams over half a dozen of the world’s biggest action stars for the martial arts event film of the year. When a hit is taken out on a billionaire’s daughter, it’s mercenaries versus assassins in an all-out war.

But honestly, the plot never really matters too much in films like this. It’s all about the bone-crunching fight sequences, and it looks like Triple Threat will deliver on that front. I am curious to see how many times these actors’ fighting styles clash and complement each other, but it appears as if Jaa, Uwais, and Chen will be teaming up to fight guys like Adkins (who appears to launch himself into a moving car windshield at one point!) and fellow martial arts movie veteran Michael Jai White. And don’t forget about Celina Jade and Jeeja Yanin, who are getting in on the explosive action as well.

Triple Threat is going to be available in theaters in limited release (over 150 theaters) for one night only: Tuesday, March 19, 2019. But if you aren’t able to catch it in theaters, it’ll quickly be available on VOD just a few days later, starting March 22, 2019.