In the German sci-fi series Tribes of Europa, a global disaster has resulted in warring tribes emerging from the wreckage of Europe. The idea for the series came to creator Philip Koch after the Brexit vote resulted in the United Kingdom deciding to leave the European Union. As the production notes state, Koch was so “shocked by the Brexit decision that a few days later he would spontaneously write a short concept about the end of Europe. To be more precise: a post-apocalyptic scenario in which the states of the old Europe had been destroyed and were disintegrated into individual tribes.” The series is headed to Netflix this month, and you can watch the trailer below.

Tribes of Europa Trailer

Set in 2074, Tribes of Europa is set in “the wake of a mysterious global disaster,” where a “war rages between the Tribes that have emerged from the wreckage of Europe. Three siblings from the peaceful Origine tribe – Kiano (Emilio Sakraya), Liv (Henriette Confurius) and Elja (David Ali Rashed) – are separated and forced to forge their own paths in an action-packed fight for the future of this new Europa.”

Those tribes include:

The Crimson Republic consists of the remains of the European Eurocorps army which is trying to uphold a reminiscence of civilization and to protect other tribes.

The Crows, who embody a dictatorial system, are driven by a merciless urge to expand and enslave other tribes. Yet, with all their brutality, they follow a samurai-like code of honour and live an abysmal party and sex culture.

The Origines consider technology as the reason for the demise of the Old World. Thus, they have withdrawn in order to live a pacifist life in harmony with nature.

The Atlantians are the most mysterious and technologically advanced tribe of all. For some reason they have survived the Global Blackout unscathed and live on an undiscovered base.

The series comes from writers Philip Koch, Jana Burbach, and Benjamin Seiler, with Koch and Florian Baxmeyer serving as directors. The full cast includes Henriette Confurius as Lliv, Oliver Masucci as Moses, David Ali Rashed as Elja, Emilio Sakraya as Kiano, Melika Foroutan as Varvara, and Alain Blazevic as Crimson.

As mentioned above, it was Brexit that inspired the series. The showrunners aimed to “create a captivating popcorn story” that at the same time had a “meta-level that reflected the current situation in Europe and the world and had a humanistic impetus.”

“Television is a medium that is driven by characters,” said creator Philip Koch. “People follow individual episodes because they want to know how characters develop. Even action-packed genre shows are about families and interpersonal relationships. I am interested in human questions: How would I react under these circumstances? To which tribe would I belong?”

Tribes of Europa premieres on Netflix on February 19, 2021.