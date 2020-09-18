Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross are now one Tony away from achieving that coveted EGOT status. The Nine Inch Nails collaborators and Oscar-winning composers added an Emmy to their collection with a trophy for their score on HBO’s Watchmen. It marks Reznor and Ross’ first Emmy win.

Reznor and Ross have won an Emmy award for Outstanding Music Composition for a Limited Series, Movie or Special for their work on HBO’s Watchmen. This brings them one award closer to earning EGOT status, which is the designation given to the exclusive group people who have won an Emmy, a Grammy, an Oscar, and a Tony.

Reznor and Ross won the Emmy over the composers for Hollywood, Little Fires Everywhere, Mrs. America, and Unorthodox, collecting their first-ever win from the Television Academy, which handed out its Creative Arts Emmys over five nights last week ahead of Sunday’s 72nd annual Primetime Emmy Awards.

“I’d like to thank the Television Academy for the recognition—it means a lot to us and we truly appreciate it,” Reznor said. “We’re very proud to be involved with a show this relevant, smart, and daring. We were changed and affected by working on this and it’s great to see it resonate with the world at large. Thank you Damon Lindelof for assembling such a talented group of collaborators and providing us such a broad canvas to paint on. And lastly thanks very much to our families for tolerating us spending some long weeks and months in this cave. We love you, and thank you.”

Reznor and Ross were up for two awards at the Creative Arts Emmys: Outstanding Music Composition and Outstanding Music & Lyrics, the latter for the original Watchmen song “The Way It Used to Be.” They lost that award to Labrinth for his work on Euphoria.

Reznor and Ross have become a formidable composing duo since Reznor made the leap from fronting Nine Inch Nails to scoring films, teaming up with Ross for David Fincher’s 2010 drama The Social Network, for which the duo won an Oscar. Since then, Reznor and Ross have won acclaim for their scores for The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo and Gone Girl, winning a Grammy for the former. This Emmy win puts the duo closer to achieving the full EGOT. Could they be convinced to write the music and lyrics for a Broadway show? Or maybe we could finally get that Nine Inch Nails jukebox musical.