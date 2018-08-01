Before Michael Bay unleashed Bayhem with his live-action Transformers films, there was 1986’s animated The Transformers: The Movie. Fathom Events, Hasbro Studios and Shout! Factory have come together to bring the animated cult classic back to theaters for one night only in September, presenting a remastered HD copy of the film. Audiences will also get a special sneak-peek at new Transfomrers prequel movie Bumblebee. Details on the Transformers: The Movie screening are below.

The Transformers: The Movie, which resulted in the Stan Bush film above, hit theaters back in 1986. The animated flick boasted a voice cast that included Orson Welles, Peter Cullen, Eric Idle, Casey Kasem, Judd Nelson, Leonard Nimoy, Robert Stack and Frank Welker. And it was not a hit (I guess kids weren’t lured in by the promise of hearing Orson Welles’ voice). In fact, Hasbro took a bath on the film, losing close to $10 million, and canceling plans to release the animated G.I. Joe: The Movie in theaters. Since then, however, Transformers: The Movie has developed a cult following, and now fans of the film will have a chance to experience it on the big screen again.

Fathom Events, Hasbro Studios and Shout! Factory will screen the movie in cinemas nationwide for a special one-night event on Thursday, September 27 at 7:00 p.m. local time. The version being screened has been meticulously remastered, restored from the original film elements, and transferred in HD. In addition to that, the screening will also feature a sneak peek behind the making of the latest Transfomers film Bumblebee, as well as “a brand-new interview with singer-songwriter Stan Bush including recent performances of the theme songs ‘The Touch’ and ‘Dare.'” Moviegoers will be able to enjoy the film in approximately 500 select U.S. movie theaters. A complete list of theater locations will be available at the Fathom Events website .

Tickets for the screening go on sale Friday, August 3, 2018 and can be purchased online or at participating movie theater box offices.

The Transformers: The Movie Trailer