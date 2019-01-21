Another week, another batch of trailers that we’re rounding up for you here at /Film. Whether they be trailers for foreign films, or indie flicks that might have flown under the radar, make sure not to miss the trailers for these films. Below, check out the trailers for Dogman, Love and Saucers, Woman at War, and We Die Young.

Dogman

A quaint rural drama about an unassuming dog groomer turns violent in this Italian thriller that was the country’s selection for the Best Foreign Language film at the Oscars. Though Dogman got passed on by the Academy, don’t let this electric trailer pass you by — it grabs your attention with its unusual protagonist and crime-drama premise. Dogman hits U.S. theaters on April 12, 2019.

In a seaside village on the outskirts of an Italian city, where the only law seems to be survival of the fittest, Marcello is a slight, mild-mannered man who divides his days between working at his modest dog grooming salon, caring for his daughter Alida, and being coerced into the petty criminal schemes of the local bully Simoncino, an ex-boxer who terrorizes the neighborhood. When Simoncino’s abuse finally brings Marcello to a breaking point, he decides to stand up for his own dignity through an act of vengeance, with unintended consequences.

Love and Saucers

Documentaries can go in some strange places, but Love and Saucers is up there as one of the weirder ones. The documentary, currently streaming on Hulu and Amazon, centers on a man who claims to have had a lifetime of alien abductions and even lost his virginity to a female alien. Mulder and Scully would have a field day.

The story of David Huggins, a 72 year-old man who claims to have had a lifetime of encounters with otherworldly beings – including an interspecies romance with an extra-terrestrial woman – and chronicled it all in surreal impressionist paintings. David Huggins lost his virginity to an alien woman – among 100 other E.T. encounters – and chronicled it all in surreal paintings, few of which have ever been seen. This documentary is his story.

Woman at War

This Icelandic dark comedy hasn’t even hit theaters yet, but it’s already been picked up for an English-language remake with Jodie Foster at the helm. There must be something to this biting eco-thriller, which has a pretty phenomenal and funny trailer to advertise its upcoming U.S. on March 1, 2019.

Halla is a fifty-year-old independent person. But behind the scenes of a quiet routine, she leads a double life as a passionate environmental activist. Known to others only by her alias “The Woman of the Mountain,” Halla secretly wages a one-person-war on the local aluminum industry. As Halla’s actions grow bolder, from petty vandalism to outright industrial sabotage, she succeeds in pausing the negotiations between the Icelandic government and the corporation building a new aluminum smelter. But right as she begins planning her biggest and boldest operation yet, she receives an unexpected letter that changes everything. Her application to adopt a child has finally been accepted and there is a little girl waiting for her in Ukraine. As Halla prepares to abandon her role as saboteur and savior of the Highlands to fulfill her dream of becoming a mother, she decides to plot one final attack to deal the aluminum industry a crippling blow.

We Die Young

A Jean-Claude Van Damme action thriller! The promise of B-movie action and tons of spinning kicks! Well, not so with We Die Young, a gritty action film in which the former Kickboxer star delivers a dramatic turn as a soldier with PTSD. Based on director Lior Geller’s own short Roads, which sets a Guinness world record for most awards won by a student film, We Die Young tells the story of a teenaged boy who works for a dangerous drug lord after his younger brother is hired to work for the same gang, and seeks the help of a veteran with PTSD.

We Die Young premieres in select U.S. theaters and On Demand on March 1, 2019.