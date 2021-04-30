After a huge delay, we’re finally only a few months away from the release of F9, which will be coming out 20 years after 2001’s The Fast and the Furious. And according to producer/star Vin Diesel, this new sequel has a special connection to the film that kicked off this franchise: F9 actually goes back in time and gives audiences a peek into the origins of his Dominic Toretto character. Plus, Diesel revealed that F9 will revisit a scene from the original movie from a different angle. And did he just reveal a big surprise about who is going to show up in Fast 10? Get the details below.

If you’ve ever wondered more about what Dom Toretto was like before we caught up with him in the original film, F9 is going to answer that question.

“The whole world has this excitement about this movie coming out, but for those who have been with the franchise, it’s even more special,” Diesel said in an interview with Entertainment Weekly. “Because if you can remember the first movie, you are now going to go before the first movie and understand the first movie even more…that’s cool stuff. I’m a [Dungeons & Dragons] head, so that’s like origins stuff. To see family members you never thought you would have seen – it’s gonna kind of blow your mind. We’ve been wanting to know: where was Dom before he became Dom? Who were his influences? That’s going to be really rich with story, and a lot of fun to see.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Diesel talked about The Fast and the Furious scene we’re going to see from a different angle in F9. It takes place in the aftermath of Diesel’s Dominic Toretto beating Paul Walker’s Brian in their first race in the streets of L.A., when Brian smirks and says, “I almost had you.” Here’s the exact quote from Diesel: “What’s so exciting about F9 is we revisit that moment from a different perspective.” The question, of course, is whose perspective is it? Could Dom’s estranged brother Jakob (John Cena) have been lurking in the crowd during that moment, keeping an eye on his brother as Dom pontificated about the nature of winning?

And near the end of the interview, Diesel possibly blew a surprise casting reveal. He was asked: if he had a time machine, which actor – either from the franchise or someone he thinks would have been a great fit – would he choose to drop back into the first film to help build out the mythology of the Fast franchise. “I guess if I were to think where we’re going with the next chapter – Michael Caine,” he replied. “I might have found a way – you’re saying if I could have redesigned the mythology or added little elements of the mythology – I could have done something with Helen Mirren and Michael Caine’s character and played something out. I could have introduced something [for] the future.”

Caine has not appeared in any of the Fast movies yet, but it’s a safe bet that he will be playing the father of Deckard Shaw (Jason Statham) in the final two movies in the franchise – or he might even appear in F9. This is a really cool piece of casting, considering Caine starred in one of the most famous car-related movies in cinematic history: the original 1969 version of The Italian Job.