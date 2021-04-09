Update: New information has come to light about the mysterious Star Trek film Paramount announced today. Check out the update at the bottom of the post.

Strap in, movie fans: Paramount has just made some significant changes to the release dates of films like Top Gun: Maverick, both Mission: Impossible sequels, Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins, and many more. Plus, the studio has officially put a new Star Trek movie on its calendar, and Universal has moved the release date of The Forever Purge up to even earlier in July. Read on for a clear breakdown of what’s coming out when.

Today appears to be “Shuffle Our Release Calendar Friday” for Paramount, which has decided to change things up considerably for a number of highly anticipated titles. Here’s the new lineup in order, starting off with the sole change today (so far) from Universal/Blumhouse:

The Forever Purge – July 2 , 2021 (previously July 9, 2021)

, (previously July 9, 2021) Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins – July 23 , 2021 (previously October 22, 2021)

, (previously October 22, 2021) Jackass 4 – October 22 , 2021 (previously September 3, 2021)

, (previously September 3, 2021) Top Gun: Maverick – November 19 , 2021 (previously July 2, 2021)

, (previously July 2, 2021) Mission: Impossible 7 – May 27 , 2022 (previously November 19, 2021)

, (previously November 19, 2021) Untitled Bee Gees movie – November 4 , 2022

, Dungeons & Dragons – March 3 , 2023 (previously May 27, 2022)

, (previously May 27, 2022) Untitled Star Trek film – June 9 , 2023

, Mission: Impossible 8 – July 7 , 2023 (previously November 4, 2022)

, (previously November 4, 2022) The Shrinking of Treehorn – November 10 , 2023

, Untitled Ryan Reynolds/John Krasinski Film – November 17, 2023

I know what you’re probably thinking: “Wait a second, there’s a Jackie Treehorn biopic coming in a couple of years? I didn’t know a Lebowski Cinematic Universe was in the works!” I’m sorry to tell you that The Shrinking of Treehorn is actually an animated film that has nothing to do with the Coen Brothers’ rich pornographer character. Instead, the film is based on a children’s book from 1971, and last we heard back in 2019, it had Ron Howard attached to make his animation directing debut.

And after briefly getting excited that Ryan Reynolds and John Krasinski might be teaming up for a third Quiet Place movie, I remembered that they’re actually uniting for a movie called Imaginary Friends, which we wrote about a couple of years ago. The comedy, which will be written and directed by Krasinski, follows a man who can see and talk to people’s imaginary friends, and things take a turn when some of the imaginary friends who have lost their real pals start to turn to the dark side. Krasinski is also set to co-star.

Aside from selfishly being disappointed that it will be longer until we get to see the new Top Gun and Mission: Impossible films, my other big reaction to this news is being curious about one of these titles.

Paramount has been talking about making a new Star Trek movie for a long time…but which one is now dated for 2023? Is it the Quentin Tarantino Trek? The Noah Hawley Trek? Or, more likely, the one that’s written by Discovery scribe Kalinda Vazquez? I’m looking forward to learning more details about that very soon.

Update: io9 reports that “a source close to the project” revealed that “this is not the Vazquez script. It is, however, a separate J.J. Abrams-produced Trek film but all detail beyond that remains top secret.” The plot thickens!