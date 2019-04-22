Fox Searchlight has been developing a movie based on the life of The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings author J.R.R. Tolkien for six years, and Tolkien is finally coming to theaters this May. And if you’re a fan of the author and you live in the Los Angeles area, you’re in luck: we’re holding a contest and giving away five pairs of tickets to a special early screening that will include a Q&A with the filmmakers and the cast. Read on to find out details about the screening and how you can win.



Tolkien Contest Details

This special screening will be held at 7:00 P.M. on Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at the Regency Westwood Village at 931 Broxton Avenue in Westwood, California. (That theater is one of a handful of Los Angeles-based locations where high-profile movie premieres regularly take place.) Afterwards there will be a Q&A with the cast and the filmmakers, though we’re not exactly sure who will participate. The film is directed by Finnish director Dome Karukoski and stars Nicholas Hoult (X-Men: First Class, Mad Max: Fury Road), Lily Collins (Mirror Mirror, To the Bone), and Colm Meaney (Star Trek: The Next Generation, Con Air).

How to Win

First things first: please only enter this contest if you’re in the L.A. area and are able to provide your own transportation to and from the screening. To have a chance to win, send us an e-mail at slashfilmcontestentries@gmail.com with the phrase “Tolkien Contest” in the subject line, and attach a video of you doing your best Gandalf impression.

There’s no time limit for the video impressions, but be creative and have fun with your entries. (Dressing in a makeshift costume is not required, but it wouldn’t hurt!) We’ll choose the five we like the best and put the winners in touch with the studio, who will handle the tickets from there. You have from now until 12:01 A.M. on May 2, 2019 to send in your entries. Winners will be contacted on Friday, May 3 or shortly afterward.

Good luck! Oh, and if you don’t win our contest, Fathom Events is holding a one night only cinema event on May 7 with a Q&A with Hoult, Collins, and Karukoski that’s moderated by Tolkien super-fan Stephen Colbert. Tickets for that event are on sale here.

Tolkien opens in theaters nationwide on May 10, 2019.