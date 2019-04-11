As one Bruce Wayne says goodbye on Gotham, another appears on Titans. Iain Glen, known for his work as Jorah Mormont on Game of Thrones, will step into the role of an older Bruce Wayne trying to reconcile with his former side-kick Dick Grayson. Glen will make his first Bruce Wayne appearance when Titans returns next fall. More on the new Titans Bruce Wayne below.

Will there ever be a point and time when there isn’t some form of Bat-related media afoot? Gotham is coming to an end, but Titans still exists on DC Universe. Meanwhile, Pennyworth, the show about a young Alfred, will premiere on Epix later this year. Then, of course, there’s the Birds of Prey movie, due out next year. And Matt Reeves’ new Batman reboot, which has yet to find its Bruce Wayne. That makes the Batman movie one step behind Titans, because Deadline reports Iain Glenn will play the reclusive billionaire on the show’s second season.

Here’s a character description for Glen’s Bruce Wayne:

After decades of fighting crime as Batman, billionaire Bruce Wayne is just as driven to protect Gotham from evil as he was in his prime. Needing to reconcile his relationship with Dick Grayson, the duo hope to forge a new dynamic as Bruce tries to help his former sidekick and the Titans achieve success.

There’s no indication yet if Glen will actually put on a batsuit at some point, but I’m going to guess no. The “after” at the start of the character description suggests to me that Bruce has hung-up his cape and cowl. But you never know – he might slip it back on at some point.

Titans “follows young heroes from across the DC Universe as they come of age and find belonging in a gritty take on the classic Teen Titans franchise. Dick Grayson and Rachel Roth, a special young girl possessed by a strange darkness, get embroiled in a conspiracy that could bring Hell on Earth. Joining them along the way are the hot-headed Starfire and lovable Beast Boy. Together they become a surrogate family and team of heroes.”

The cast includes Brenton Thwaites as Dick Grayson, Anna Diop as Starfire, Teagan Croft as Raven, Ryan Potter as Beast Boy, and Esai Morales as Slade Wilson, aka Deathstroke.

The second season of Titans will arrive on DC Direct next fall.