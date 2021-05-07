Christopher Landon and Michael Kennedy, the team that recently worked together on the fantastic body-swap slasher comedy Freaky, are reuniting for yet another high-concept horror project. It’s called Time Cut, and it’s described as Back to the Future meets Scream. What more do you need to know, really? Madison Bailey and Antonia Gentry are set to star in the film, with Landon producing and Kennedy co-writing the script with Sono Patel. Into the Dark filmmaker Hannah Macpherson will direct, with production gearing up in June.

One of my favorite movies from last year was Freaky, a funny, gory horror-comedy that blended slasher movie thrills with body-swap humor. It worked incredibly well, and that makes me all the more excited about Time Cut, a new film coming from the Freaky team. Christopher Landon, who co-wrote and directed Freaky, is set to produce Time Cut, while Michael Kennedy, who co-wrote the Freaky screenplay, is handling the Time Cut script with Sono Patel (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel). Hannah Macpherson, who helmed the Into the Dark entry Pure, will direct.

While we don’t have a full synopsis, THR describes the film as “Back to the Future meets Scream,” which sounds like a great idea overall. By this description we can surmise that both time travel and murder are going to be on display here, and we all love time travel and murder, don’t we, folks? Also, maybe someone in the movie will invent rock and roll at a school dance.

THR is also calling this a “YA movie,” which means it probably won’t be as gory as Freaky, but that’s okay. Landon has worked with a slasher movie crossed with time travel before, sort of, with the Happy Death Day movies. Now if only someone would go ahead and let him make Happy Death Day 3, gosh darn it. And while we’re at it, let’s get a Freaky sequel. Why not? I’d watch it, and you probably would too. Perhaps if Time Cut is super successful it will give Landon and Kennedy all the ammunition they need to return to that franchise (if they even want to).

Netflix stars Madison Bailey (Outer Banks) and Antonia Gentry (Ginny & Georgia) will star in the movie. Matt Kaplan’s ACE Entertainment, which produces the To All the Boys series, is also producing the movie. Production on Time Cut is expected to begin in Canada this June. There’s no word yet where the film will end up – either in theaters or a streaming service – so stay tuned for updates.