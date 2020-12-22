“The problem with conquering the world is that the world is going to want its revenge.” The career of Tiger Woods is one of high peaks and low valleys, but the golf icon managed to stage a comeback of a lifetime. That rise, fall, and rise again is chronicled in the new HBO Sports documentary Tiger, which needs no further introduction. Watch the Tiger trailer below.

Tiger Trailer

HBO Sports and Jigsaw Productions, in association with our Time Projects, produced the two-part documentary Tiger, which charts “the rise, fall, and epic comeback of global icon Tiger Woods.”

Tiger Woods was one of the most famous faces of the ’90s, shooting to fame just into his 20s. Even those who were barely aware of the golf world (like me) knew his face and name. But sudden fame can wear at anyone, especially someone so young, and it started to wear at Woods, who after becoming the top-ranked golfer in the world in the 200s, started to suffer a professional and personal downfall. DUIs, extra-marital affairs, arrests — you name it — became as commonly associated with Woods’ name as golf once was, and the sports star retreated from the spotlight. But he would stage a triumphant comeback in 2019, which the documentary trailer is happy to foreshadow.

Tiger seems like a solid sports documentary that will interest casual and die-hard fans of golf alike, and maybe fans of inspirational comebacks. For me, I sadly can’t say I have much interest in the story of Tiger Woods, though I’m happy for him and whomever his comeback has affected.

Executive produced by Oscar winner Alex Gibney alongside Sam Pollard, Stacey Offman, Richard Perello, Armen Keteyian, and Jeff Benedict, Tiger is directed by Oscar-nominated and Emmy-winning filmmaker Matthew Heineman and Emmy nominee Matthew Hamachek.

Here is the official synopsis for Tiger, per HBO:

TIGER is driven by never-before-seen footage and revealing interviews with those who know the golfer best, including his former caddy and close friend, Steve Williams; golf legend and six-time major champion Sir Nick Faldo; Earl Woods’ friend and biographer, Pete McDaniel; Tiger’s first true love, Dina Parr; as well as Rachel Uchitel, the woman at the center of the sex scandal that forever altered Tiger’s world, breaking her silence with her first-ever sit-down interview about their relationship.

Part I of Tiger premieres on HBO on January 10, 2021 at 9:00 P.M. ET, followed by Part II on January 17, 2021 at 9:00 P.M. ET.