Thor: Love and Thunder is getting a little more writing love from a new scribe. Jennifer Kaytin Robinson, who wrote and directed the Netflix dramedy Someone Great and created the MTV dark comedy Sweet/Vicious, has been tapped as a new writer on the project, alongside director Taika Waititi. She will help shape the script with Waititi, who just won an Oscar for Jojo Rabbit.

Variety reports that Marvel has tapped Jennifer Kaytin Robinson to co-write the Thor: Love and Thunder script alongside writer/director Taika Waititi. Robinson has joined Waititi to work on the script prior to the film’s production start date later this year.

The new hire right after Waititi won a Best Adapted Screenplay Oscar for his war satire Jojo Rabbit, which had also been nominated for Best Picture. Waititi had been focused on the awards campaign until now, but can now shift his attention to his highly anticipated Marvel project, a sequel to his own 2017 hit Thor: Ragnarok. Marvel was quick to announce Waititi’s return for Thor: Love and Thunder at San Diego Comic-Con this past summer, with Chris Hemsworth reprising his role as the God of Thunder, and Natalie Portman making a grand return as the new female version of Thor. Tessa Thompson is also set to return as Valkyrie while Christian Bale is in talks for an undisclosed role.

Not many details about Thor: Love and Thunder are known apart from the film’s focus on Natalie Portman’s Jane Foster’s journey to becoming the next Thor, which is based on the character’s comic book arc in The Mighty Thor. The focus on Jane Foster may have influenced Waititi’s recruitment of Robinson as co-writer — Robinson has a handle on writing strong, complicated women, particularly for her MTV series Sweet/Vicious, on which she served as writer for several episodes, which followed two college students who become vigilantes fighting sexual assaulters. Robinson’s brand of dark comedy, as well as her sensitive rom-com style that she displayed in Netflix’s Someone Great, will likely gel well with Waititi’s offbeat humor.

Marvel has set Thor: Love and Thunder for theatrical release on November 5, 2021.