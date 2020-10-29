Nicole Kidman is keeping her crown as the small screen queen, setting her third series project at Amazon Studios with Things I Know to Be True. Kidman is set to star in and executive produce the series adaptation of Andrew Bovell’s play, which centers on a married couple who watch as their adult children make shocking decisions that affect all of their lives.

Following award-winning turns on prestige dramas like Big Little Lies, Kidman has found her calling as the prestige drama queen. The actress is reteaming with Amazon Studios for a series adaptation of Bovell’s Things I Know to Be True, in which she is set to star and executive produce, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Based on Bovell’s play, the story follows a married couple Bob and Fran Prince “as they watch their adult children make shocking decisions that will change the course of their lives and explores the resilience of an enduring marriage and how familial love can evolve.”

Kidman said in a statement:

“I’ll never forget the experience I had watching Andrew’s play in Sydney, having one of those transcendent theater experiences. Andrew’s play is exquisite and his scripts for the series are just as good. With Amazon’s belief, Jen Salke’s guidance, and an extraordinary producing team, we have big hopes for what this can be.”

Bovell, who is set to adapt and executive produce the series alongside Kidman and Per Saari of Blossom Films, added: “This is a story about family, that thing you spend your life trying to escape from only to yearn for what you’ve lost if you ever do. I’m thrilled that an actor of Nicole Kidman’s caliber leads the series in the role of Fran Price. As a mother and a woman she is complicated, difficult and utterly compelling. I’m also thrilled that a company of Amazon Studios’ significance has shown such confidence in the story and will take it to a global audience.”

“Things I Know To Be True is a wonderfully complex and intense emotional journey exploring what pulls a family apart and tests the very bonds of love that unite them,” Amazon Studios CEO Jennifer Salke added in a statement. “We are grateful to Andrew and to our partners for landing this on Prime Video, and are always so pleased to build on our slate with Nicole and Per and everyone at Blossom.”

Amanda Higgs and Alastair McKinnon of Matchbox Pictures and Jan Chapman, with Amazon Studios, NBCUniversal International Studios’ Matchbox Pictures, Blossom Films and Jan Chapman Films are also all producing.

This is the third project that the Oscar winner has set up at Amazon’s streaming platform under her first-look deal, alongside the greenlit series The Expatriates and the currently in-development Pretty Things. But Kidman has been popping up in many streaming and cable prestige dramas, making turns in HBO’s thriller series The Undoing, Hulu’s Nine Perfect Strangers, and more. Television has proven to have the meatiest roles for actresses above 40, and Kidman seems to be thriving in the medium.