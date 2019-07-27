In this edition of Theme Park Bits:

Mickey’s Boo To You Halloween Parade is getting enhanced.

Disney Springs has a Descendants- themed dance party going on now.

Changes are coming to the Magic Kingdom entryway.

And more!

Fans of Mickey Mouse can rejoice, because the pop-up celebration focusing on the big guy himself is getting an extended run at the Downtown Disney shopping district in the Disneyland Resort. It’ll now be available to experience through Labor Day due to popular demand. Social media, says the article, has been going crazy about the Instagram-ready exhibits and displays, and why not ride that wave just a bit longer? So if you’re in Downtown Disney throughout August, be happy that you’ve got more time to check out this visually impressive setup.

The Orlando version of Downtown Disney is now called Disney Springs, and if you’re there through August 11, you might just want to get down with your bad self (or do your groove thing or whatever) as part of the DescenDANCE Party. As the title implies, this is a tie-in with the Disney Channel Original Movie Descendants 3, and it’s a very limited-time event. But for you, or the tween in your household, this dance party will hopefully fill that Descendants-shaped hole in your soul when you’re away from home.

Speaking of “away from home”, let’s say you’re headed over to Disneyland Paris this fall. (I’d love to go myself, but it’ll have to be just a dream.) Starting on September 28, the Parisian version of the Twilight Zone Tower of Terror is going to feel somewhat different, with a few new enhancements included. There are going to be some alternative scenarios, new drop effects, and other updates to keep guests guessing from the top to the bottom of the spooky hotel. If you’re there on the ride’s updated opening (which happens to be my birthday), enjoy that new version for me, please.

Back over in the Magic Kingdom, changes are (as ever) afoot. Even though it’s sadly been years since I went to Walt Disney World, I remember that there were a few clusters and snafus in the simple act of entering and exiting the crown jewel of the resort. Now, though, things are changing so drastically that the entry and bag-check process before getting into the Magic Kingdom may be much smoother. The temporary security tents instituted now will soon be updated with a whole new design to the entry plaza that might make it even easier for you to get that much closer to the magic. Well past time.

And once you’re inside the Magic Kingdom, at least between mid-August and November 1, you can experience the Disney World area at Halloween. One of the Halloween season’s big showcases is the Mickey’s Boo To You Halloween Parade, and wouldn’t you know it, but the parade is getting a bit of a face lift. Some of the new floats and characters to the parade won’t come as a surprise to any Disney fan: characters from The Incredibles and Wreck-It Ralph will now be part of the parade (even if they don’t automatically inspire terror). The parade plays twice a night during each of the hard-ticket Halloween events, and Disney recommends you experience the second one (probably because it won’t be quite as busy). So, prepare yourself for some spooktacular fun.