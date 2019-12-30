In this edition of Theme Park Bits:

The nighttime villain experience at Walt Disney World is getting an upgrade.

Watch out for the Murphy beds at Disney’s new resort.

When will droids roam freely in Galaxy’s Edge?

And more!

At the Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, people are already gearing up for the big return of Disney Villains After Hours. This nighttime event will take place over 24 select nights starting on February 7, 2020, and next year’s events will be even bigger than before. A Villains’ Cursed Caravan will join Maleficent the dragon at the event; you can also enjoy “Villains Unite the Night”, with Hades and Meg from Hercules along with other well-known baddies. Rides like Pirates of the Caribbean will have special enhancements, and there will, of course, be plenty of unique food and drink offerings. It’s a hard-ticket event, so get your ticket while it lasts.

If you’re a football fan, you know it’s crunch time in the NFL. The playoffs are almost here, which of course means the Super Bowl is right around the corner. Whoever ends up winning this year will get to take part in the traditional Super Bowl Celebration parade at Walt Disney World, and you can join them, too. Disney is holding a contest to see who can win the Disney MVP Experience, in which you’ll get to join the winning team on the parade and get a night in the Cinderella Castle Suite. The contest ends December 31, so head over to the site pronto.

The last couple months in popular culture have been dominated by Disney’s brand-new streaming service, Disney+. But Disney will not be on its lonesome for too long: 2020 brings with it a couple big, studio-focused streaming services like NBCUniversal’s Peacock. What does Peacock have to do with the theme parks? Well, on March 28 and 29 of 2020, Universal Studios Hollywood will be the place to be if you want to know about Peacock, as they’ll be hosting a two-day event unveiling the service to the world. Peacock Live will also have a sneak preview of upcoming Universal films, an American Ninja Warrior course, and more. Though this is a hard-ticket event, the price – $159 for early-bird specials – isn’t unreasonable, and includes theme-park admission.

Back over at Walt Disney World, things should be going great for the big resort thanks in no small part to the arrival of a shiny new hotel, the Riviera Resort. It’s the holidays! Everyone should be happy in this new hotel! Except, of course, for anyone who’s found the in-room trundle beds to be less than comfortable. That’s because there have been reports of a trundle bed falling off its hinges and landing on a guest. Since then, Disney has warned guests not to use the trundle beds until the issue is fixed. It’s not the biggest problem to befall a resort, but the whole point of the room is to sleep in it, so the beds ought to be one of the first things that’s confirmed to be safe. Well…hopefully soon.

If you’ve visited Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at either Disneyland or Walt Disney World over the last few months, you might have noticed the lack of something that had once been a big part of the promise of the new land: walk-around droids. When, you may ask, will you be able to look down and see an R2 unit or some other kind of droid rolling around Galaxy’s Edge? Well, don’t get your hopes up. In an article talking about J4-K3, or Jake, a droid seen in Tomorrowland, it’s stated that there are no plans for now to see any other droids in Galaxy’s Edge. Something of a disappointment, frankly.