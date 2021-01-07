The Woman in the Window, Joe Wright‘s thriller based on the best-selling book of the same name, was originally due out in 2019. It got pushed around multiple times before ending up in 2020, and then it got pushed again. After that, rumors surfaced that there was a very good chance the film was headed to Netflix. Now, it’s official: The Woman in the Window will stream on Netflix sometime in the first half of 2021.

The moviegoing public wants to know: where’s The Woman in the Window?! The answer: on Netflix. Well, okay, the movie isn’t there yet – but it will be, according to EW. Directed by Joe Wright, The Woman in the Window was originally set to open on October 4, 2019. However, disastrous test screenings caused the film to be delayed for reshoots. It was delayed to various dates in 2020, but then the coronavirus delayed it even further. In August of 2020, word broke that Netflix was nearing a deal for the flick. And now all the deals are done and it’s set to “stream on Netflix in the first half of the year.”

In the film, “An agoraphobic psychologist befriends a neighbor across the street from her New York City brownstone, only to see her own life turned upside down when the woman disappears and she suspects foul play.” Amy Adams stars as the woman in the window, while the rest of the cast includes some pretty impressive folks, like Gary Oldman, Anthony Mackie, Fred Hechinger, Wyatt Russell, Brian Tyree Henry, Jennifer Jason Leigh, and Julianne Moore.

The Woman in the Window is based on the novel of the same name by A. J. Finn, the pseudonym of Daniel Mallory, a writer who came under scrutiny due to an article in The New Yorker. “I didn’t know the book prior to reading the script. And I was thrilled and excited and I wanted to know what happened next,” Wright told EW. Actor and writer Tracy Letts (who is also in the movie) handled the screenplay, and that immediately gets my attention, because Letts is a damn good writer.

Regarding the reshoots, Wright said: “There were some plot points that people found a bit confusing — I would say possibly too opaque maybe,” and added: “We had to go back and clarify certain points, but I think also we tried to make sure we didn’t oversimplify anything and make things too clear. There’s an enjoyment in not knowing what’s going on, but at the same time, you have to give the audience something to hold on to — you have to lead them through the labyrinth of mystery and fear.”

No word yet on an official Netflix date, but I imagine we’ll learn that very soon.