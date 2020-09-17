Jim Cummings made quite a splash in 2018 when the writer-filmmaker-star made his feature directorial debut with Thunder Road, a microbudget indie comedy that won the Grand Jury prize at the 2018 SXSW Film Festival. It earned him enough buzz that he was able to score Oscar nominee Robert Forster for his follow-up film, The Wolf of Snow Hollow, in what would be — in a bittersweet turn of events — Forster’s final feature film role. Watch The Wolf of Snow Hollow trailer below.

The Wolf of Snow Hollow Trailer

Written, directed, and starring Jim Cummings, The Wolf of Snow Hollow follows a blowhard small-town sheriff (Cummings) who is tasked with solving a series of brutal murders that all occur during the full moon. Convinced that the murders have been committed by a man, even as the rest of the town suspects it’s a wolf, the sheriff stumbles through the investigation and his own personal life problems.

“He starts to believe that there is a serial killer in town and everybody else starts to believe that there’s a werewolf,” Cummings told Entertainment Weekly. “He has to convince everybody in his circle that there’s no such thing as werewolves, which is something that he thinks should have gone without saying. And it becomes progressively more intense.”

Also starring in the film are Robert Forster, in his final feature role, along with Riki Lindhome, Chloe East and Jimmy Tatro.

I’m not sure what to make of this film, as the trailer appears to present it as a straightforward horror film, but Cummings’ performance is so blustering and over-the-top, that it can’t be anything other than a horror-comedy. It’s a strange final film for Forster, but at least he gets to play the grizzled, cool character type at which he excelled.

The trailer also includes a new song called “Little Red Riding Hood” from the soundtrack for The Wolf of Snow Hollow, arranged by Ben Lovett (The Ritual), who scores the film, with vocals from Valen. The soundtrack is being released by Lakeshore Records.

Here is the synopsis for The Wolf of Snow Hollow:

The Wolf of Snow Hollow hits in theaters and on demand on October 9, 2020.