A new look at bewigged Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia is here with the trailer for The Witcher. The Netflix show adapts the fantasy series into a big, special-effects filled epic that will hopefully up to fan expectations. Cavill’s character is a monster hunter struggling to find his place in the world, and dealing with all sorts of fantasy shenanigans along the way. Watch The Witcher trailer below.

The Witcher Trailer

In The Witcher, “Geralt of Rivia, a solitary monster hunter, struggles to find his place in a world where people often prove more wicked than beasts. But when destiny hurtles him toward a powerful sorceress, and a young princess with a dangerous secret, the three must learn to navigate the increasingly volatile Continent together.”

We’re living in a post-Game of Thrones world (although I guess there’s that prequel to look forward to), which means everyone is trying to fill the gap. While the final season seemed to rub everyone the wrong way, Game of Thrones was a big deal for television, and networks and streamers all want their own version of Game of Thrones. Amazon dropped a small fortune to secure the rights to The Lord of the Rings for this exact purpose. And now Netflix has The Witcher. The show is based on the book series of the same name by Andrzej Sapkowski, and it’ll be interesting to see if the series can connect with audiences the way Game of Thrones did. I have doubts that the show will have anywhere near the cultural footprint as Thrones, but we’ll see.

“I’m thrilled that Netflix will be doing an adaptation of my stories, staying true to the source material and the themes that I have spent over thirty years writing,” creator Sapkowski said when the show was first announced. “I’m excited about our efforts together, as well as the team assembled to shepherd these characters to life.”

Henry Cavill stars in The Witcher, which also features Freya Allan, Anya Chalotra, Jodhi May, Björn Hlynur Haraldsson, Adam Levy, MyAnna Buring, Mimi Ndiweni, Therica Wilson-Read, and Emma Appleton.