Ghouls, and dragons, and chimeras, oh my! Geralt of Rivia is set to have dozens of dangerous, new monsters to fight in the second season of The Witcher, which Netflix teases in a newly released season 2 clip. The Halloween-themed clip, set to the spooky season classic “The Monster Mash,” is mostly a highlight reel of the monsters that Geralt (Henry Cavill) already destroyed, but a few new beasties can be spotted in the new The Witcher season 2 footage.

The Witcher Season 2 Footage

The new monsters from The Witcher season 2 can be spotted at the 15-second and 30-second mark, both creepy CGI creations that Geralt reluctantly tackles with his signature grump. The creature at the 15-second mark looks like a mass of hay mixed with blood, viscera, and the spare eyeball, slithering around on the ground. Meanwhile the 30-second creature is actually three skulls bound together, each wearing tattered clothing and jewelry, emerging from a dark cave.

The Witcher posted this teaser across the show’s social media accounts and YouTube channel on Halloween day, leaning into the day’s spooky theme. On the show’s Instagram, the video’s caption read, “This is not a trick, there are two treats to be found here,” while on Twitter, the caption was, “Monsters big and monsters small, sharpen your swords and slay them all… if you can spot them.” Meanwhile, the YouTube caption told fans that “the White Wolf [that’s Geralt] takes Halloween as a personal challenge. But keep your eyes peeled for a few sweet treats… you won’t want to miss what’s hidden.”

Monsters big and monsters small, sharpen your swords and slay them all… if you can spot them. pic.twitter.com/M3N0ZmG055 — The Witcher (@witchernetflix) October 31, 2020

Henry Cavill (Mission Impossible – Fallout, Man of Steel) reprises his role as Geralt of Rivia, alongside Anya Chalotra as Yennefer and Freya Allan as Ciri, and Joey Batey as everyone’s favorite bard Jaskier. In addition to returning cast members, the show is stepping up with its casting, bringing a host of new faces to face off against Geralt of Rivia. The cast for season 2 includes Game of Thrones alum Kristofer Hivju as Nivellen, Yasen Atour (Young Wallender) as Coen, Agnes Bjorn as Vereena, Paul Bullion (Peaky Blinders) as Lambert, Thue Ersted Rasmussen (Fast and Furious 9) as Eskel, Aisha Fabienne Ross (The Danish Girl) as Lydia, and recent graduate Mecia Simson as Francesca.

The Witcher Season 2 is expected to premiere on Netflix sometime in 2021.