The Witcher was one of Netflix’s biggest hits when it debuted its first season back in December 2019. The fantasy adventure series, full of Henry Cavill‘s rippling muscles ripping up terrifying monsters, felt like it was destined to be a hit, as it was based on the beloved video games and the novels by Polish writer Andrzej Sapkowski. And as The Witcher season 2 finally wraps, overcoming a COVID-restricted production, showrunner Lauren Schmidt Hissrich teases more storylines from Sapkowski’s novels to come.

That’s a wrap for The Witcher Season 2, which finished its 158-day production over the course of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. The celebratory video for The Witcher season 2 filming wrap reveals that the production took extra precautions amid the pandemic, and still managed to finish shooting in 15 locations with 89 cast members and over 1200 different crew members. The behind-the-scenes video also came accompanied by a tweet featuring Cavill with a clapper board.

That's a wrap on Season 2! The White Wolf awaits you back on The Continent. pic.twitter.com/SqrAbeelob — The Witcher (@witchernetflix) April 2, 2021

“We’re so proud of everything we’ve accomplished in Season 2 and we can’t wait for you to watch it,” Hissrich said in the video, which showed behind-the-scenes glimpses of the second season, as well as teased the season’s storylines. “We cannot wait to show you what Geralt, and Ciri, and Yennefer, and Jaskier, and all of your favorites have been up to since we left them at the Battle of Sodden Hill. There are plenty of new characters and storylines, and of course, monsters, to explore as well, as we dig into the Blood of Elves and beyond,” Hissrich teased.

Published in 1994, Blood of Elves is the third novel in the Witcher saga written by Andrzej Sapkowski. It is a sequel to the Witcher short story collections Sword of Destiny and The Last Wish, and follows Geralt as he takes the exiled princess Ciri under his wing.

Cavill (Mission Impossible – Fallout, Man of Steel) returns in The Witcher as Geralt of Rivia, alongside Anya Chalotra as Yennefer and Freya Allan as Ciri, and Joey Batey as everyone’s favorite bard Jaskier.

In addition to returning cast members, the show is bringing a host of new faces to face off against Geralt of Rivia in The Witcher season 2. The cast for season 2 includes Game of Thrones alum Kristofer Hivju as Nivellen, Yasen Atour (Young Wallender) as Coen, Agnes Bjorn as Vereena, Paul Bullion (Peaky Blinders) as Lambert, Thue Ersted Rasmussen (Fast and Furious 9) as Eskel, Aisha Fabienne Ross (The Danish Girl) as Lydia, and recent graduate Mecia Simson as Francesca.

The Witcher Season 2 is expected to premiere on Netflix sometime in 2021.