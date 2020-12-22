‘The Wilds’ Season 2 Given the Go-Ahead by Amazon

The Wilds will survive for a season longer. The YA survival drama has been renewed for a second season of more teen castaway conflict by Amazon Prime Video, just one week after the 10-episode first season debuted on the streaming platform. Check out the show’s announcement video of The Wilds season 2 below.

The Wilds Season 2 Renewed

“We’re headed back for season 2,” The Wilds official Twitter account revealed in a video showing the main cast of the YA survival drama celebrating the show’s renewal by Amazon Prime Video. The 10-episode first season of The Wilds debuted on the streaming platform just over a week ago, and was met with strong positive reviews, with critics calling the series an “addictive thriller that also captures the complex lives of teenage girls, The Wilds is worth getting lost in.”

The Wilds follows a group of teen girls from different walks of life who crash land on a deserted island, and must learn to live together. But in a twist, the girls learn that they did not end up on the island by accident.

Amazon seems to be doing well by its original shows, though admittedly a lot of them — like The Wilds — have flown under the radar, even with good reviews. Though I’m the first to admit that The Wilds isn’t totally in my wheelhouse, so it may indeed have quite a loyal following in the YA demographic.

Here is the synopsis for The Wilds:

Part survival drama, part dystopic slumber party, THE WILDS follows a group of teen girls from different backgrounds who must fight for survival after a plane crash strands them on a deserted island. The castaways both clash and bond as they learn more about each other, the secrets they keep, and the traumas they’ve all endured. There’s just one twist to this thrilling drama… these girls did not end up on this island by accident.

Created and executive produced by Sarah Streicher (Daredevil), the series stars Sarah Pidgeon (Gotham) as Leah Rilke, Mia Healey as Shelby Goodkind, Jenna Clause (Cold Brook) as Martha Blackburn, Erana James (Golden Boy) as Toni Shalifoe, Reign Edwards (Snowfall) as Rachel Reid, Helena Howard (Don’t Look Deeper) as Nora Reid, Shannon Berry (Offspring) as Dot Campbell and Sophia Ali (Grey’s Anatomy) as Fatin Jadmani.

The Wilds is co-produced by Amazon Studios and ABC Signature Studios with Streicher’s overall deal at ABC Studios. Amy B. Harris (Sex and the City) acts as executive producer and showrunner for the series, along with Streicher, Jamie Tarses’ Fanfare and Dylan Clark, Brian Williams of Dylan Clark Productions, and Susanna Fogel who directed and executive produced the pilot.