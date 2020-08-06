In HBO’s Big Little Lies, Nicole Kidman plays a woman whose life slowly becomes unraveled after a violent death occurs. Now she’s about to reunite with Big Little Lies writer David E. Kelley for another series in which something very similar seems to happen.

In a new HBO limited series called The Undoing, Kidman returns to a high-status role playing a classy, big city author whose family’s life is thrown into utter chaos in the aftermath of a murder. Check out the newest trailer below.

The Undoing Trailer

Though David E. Kelley (Boston Legal, Ally McBeal, Doogie Howser, M.D.) is the creator and showrunner of The Undoing, the limited series is directed by Susanne Bier, who had a massive hit recently with Netflix’s Sandra Bullock horror movie Bird Box and previously directed things like the Tom Hiddleston AMC miniseries The Night Manager and the 2010 movie In a Better World, which won an Academy Award for Best Foreign Language Film. The show is based on Jean Hanff Korelitz’s 2014 novel You Should Have Known.

This series unites the two Paddington movie villains, Kidman and Hugh Grant, as husband and wife, and features Noah Jupe (A Quiet Place, Ford v. Ferrari) as their son. Lily Rabe, Edgar Ramírez, and Donald Sutherland co-star. This teaser lays out a mysterious tone, and has a character speak aloud a theme that could also be applied to Big Little Lies. “It’s what rich, entitled people do when threatened: they conceal the ugly truths to protect themselves. And they think they can get away with it.” This is clearly an idea both Kelley and Kidman are interested in as storytellers, and without having read Korelitz’s novel, I’m excited to see how this story touches on that idea in a different way than Big Little Lies.

Here’s the show’s official synopsis:

The limited series The Undoing, premiering October 25th, stars Nicole Kidman and Hugh Grant as Grace and Jonathan Fraser, who are living the only lives they ever wanted for themselves. Overnight a chasm opens in their lives: a violent death and a chain of terrible revelations. Left behind in the wake of a spreading and very public disaster and horrified by the ways in which she has failed to heed her own advice, Grace must dismantle one life and create another for her child (Noah Jupe) and her family.

The Undoing premieres on HBO on October 25, 2020.