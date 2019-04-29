CBS All Access wants to journey even further into another dimension with Jordan Peele, so they’ve gone ahead and ordered a second season of Peele’s Twilight Zone reboot. Peele’s star-studded reimagining takes Rod Serling’s classic sci-fi series and adapts it for our own current, increasingly weird timeline. More on The Twilight Zone season 2 below.

THR has confirmed CBS All Access has ordered a second season of The Twilight Zone from producers Jordan Peele and Simon Kinberg. “Jordan Peele and Simon Kinberg’s reimagining of The Twilight Zone is off to an amazing start on CBS All Access, driving the most viewers on its premiere day for an original series to date,” said CBS All Access executive vp of original content Julie McNamara. “Jordan, Simon, the creative team and cast have done a phenomenal job translating the series’ legacy of socially conscious storytelling for modern-day audiences. They are master storytellers, and we look forward to bringing fans further into The Twilight Zone with a second season.”

Like Netflix, CBS All Access doesn’t make its viewership numbers known, but if they’re ordering a second season, it’s safe to assume people are watching. The Twilight Zone reboot premiered this month, boasting an impressive lineup of actors including Adam Scott, Sanaa Lathan, Steven Yeun, Kumail Nanjiani, Greg Kinnear, Allison Tolman, John Cho, Tracy Morgan, Zazie Beetz, Taissa Farmiga, Chris O’Dowd, Seth Rogen, Rhea Seehorn, Jessica Williams and more.

I’ve seen a few lukewarm reactions to the series, with some feeling Peele and company lay the allegory and messaging on a little too thick. But here’s the thing: the original Twilight Zone wasn’t known for its subtlety. More often than not, Rod Serling was happy to hit the viewers over the head with a hammer at the end of an episode in order to get the point across. The new show is just following that path.

“One thing that we definitely landed on was Serling’s show is important. He is a master of parable. He’s a master of allegory. And what he did was he spoke to society through stories,” Peele said. “This is one of the most powerful weapons that people have against violence and hatred and all the awful things that this world can bring and certainly all the awful things that we have now. There were some things that Serling was simply 50 years too early to talk about.”

No premiere date has been set yet for season 2, but that’s not surprising, since season 1 is still in the process of airing.