Two Jordan Peele-produced series have gained new stars. The Twilight Zone cast has welcomed Seth Rogen into its fold, while How I Met Your Mother‘s Josh Radnor joined Amazons Nazi-hunting vengeance series The Hunt.

Seth Rogen Joins The Twilight Zone Cast

Seth Rogen is entering The Twilight Zone. The Neighbors actor is the latest to join the star-studded cast of the highly anticipated sci-fi/fantasy revival series, which includes the likes of Greg Kinnear, Kumail Nanjiani, John Cho,Ike Barinholtz, Taissa Farmiga, Ginnifer Goodwin, Luke Kirby, Sanaa Lathan, Adam Scott, Rhea Seehorn, Alison Tolman, Jacob Tremblay, Jessica Williams, DeWanda Wise, and Steven Yeun.

Deadline reports that Rogen will star in an upcoming episode of the CBS All Access series, though details have not yet been shared on Rogen’s character or the episode’s story. The outlet predicts that Rogen could star in one of the more comedically-inclined episodes given the show’s April Fool’s Day launch. A humorous tone my seem out of place for the dark, foreboding sci-fi series, but the original series had several light-hearted stories, including a 1960 episode called “A World of His Own” and a 1963 episode “Cavender is Coming,” which starred a young Carol Burnett and even featured a laugh track.

Peele is executive producing and hosting the series, which continues to be one of the most anticipated shows of the year. But despite expectations, Peele is not acting as showrunner for the series due to his incredibly full workload, which includes an Amazon series that just added a new cast member.

The Hunt Targets Josh Radnor

Deadline reports that Josh Radnor has been tapped to play Lonny Flash, a movie star who’s secretly a member of an organization of Nazi hunters in the Amazon series created by David Weil and executive produced by Peele. This will mark Radnor’s return to TV following his most famous role in How I Met Your Mother. However, his new role will be worlds apart from the sitcom.

Radnor stars opposite Al Pacino, Logan Lerman and Jerrika Hinton in the vengeance-driven thriller series, which follows a “diverse band of Nazi hunters living in 1977 New York City. The Hunters, as they’re known, have discovered that hundreds of high-ranking Nazi officials are living among us and conspiring to create a Fourth Reich in the U.S. The eclectic team of Hunters will set out on a bloody quest to bring the Nazis to justice and thwart their new genocidal plans. Pacino stars as Meyer Offerman, the founder of the secret organization.”

No release date has yet been set for The Hunt. The Twilight Zone premieres on CBS All Access on April 1, 2019.