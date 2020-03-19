Since 2010, Steve Coogan and Rob Brydon have been playing versions of themselves in director Michael Winterbottom‘s The Trip franchise, cracking wise and eating their way across some of the world’s most beautiful countries. Now, ten years after their journey commenced, the unlikely series continues with a brand new sequel called The Trip to Greece. IFC Films has released a new clip from the upcoming movie version, in which Brydon takes a musical approach to the duo’s location.

The Trip to Greece Clip

The Trip began as a six-episode British television series before being edited down into a feature film in 2010. Coogan and Brydon played fictionalized versions of themselves, with Coogan’s character tasked with writing an article for The Observer about the food of Northern England and Brydon’s character tagging along on the journey as his companion. (You’ve probably seen that great clip of them doing dueling Michael Caine impressions.) In 2014, the gang got back together for The Trip to Italy, which was again edited down into a feature film and included this bit:

They did it once more in 2017 with The Trip to Spain, with Coogan and Brydon alternately annoying each other and eating delicious-looking food.

Without spoiling things, The Trip to Spain ended with a wild and completely unexpected cliffhanger, so I’m very curious to see if that is ever addressed in The Trip to Greece or if it’s simply never mentioned again. I guess I’d be ultimately fine with either option, as long as most of the new movie is more of these two goofballs just messing around, doing impressions, and eating great food. This is supposedly the fourth and final installment, so hopefully they go out on a high note.

Here’s the sequel’s official description:

When Odysseus left Troy it took him ten years to get back to his home in Ithaca. Steve and Rob have only six days on their own personal odyssey in THE TRIP TO GREECE. On the way they argue about tragedy and comedy, astronomy and biology, myth, history, democracy and the meaning of life! Featuring locations such as: Temple of Apollo at Delphi, the Ancient Agora of Athens, the Ancient Theatre of Epidaurus, the unique island of Hydra, the Caves of Diros, Nestor’s Palace, Neokastro Fortress in Pylos, and Ancient Stagira, as well as a lot of shooting in restaurants and hotels in Athens, Hydra, Lesvos, Chalkidiki, Pelion, Kavala, and at the Peloponnese.

The Trip to Greece is currently slated to get a theatrical release on May 15, 2020 (assuming theaters survive this period and have reopened in a couple of months), as well as a digital and On Demand release on May 21, 2020.