The Terror season 2, officially titled The Terror: Infamy, is set to make this summer extra scary. The second season of AMC’s horror anthology series has just announced an August premiere date, and there’s a set of first-look photos to go with it. Season 1 was an adaptation of Dan Simmons’ historical horror novel The Terror, about an expedition to the Arctic gone terribly wrong. Season 2 will tell a brand new story, set among a Japanese-American community during World War II. See the pics, and learn the Terror season 2 premiere date below.

AMC will premiere The Terror: Infamy on August 12, and I can’t wait to watch it. I was initially skeptical of a second season of The Terror, because, well, everyone in the first season died. The first season told a complete story from beginning to end, and I was worried trying to continue it in any way would reduce the impact of season 1. Luckily, AMC felt the same way, and rather than attempt to continue the story of the first season, the network and show’s producers decided to turn The Terror into an anthology series, with each season focusing on a new horrifying story.

Infamy is set during World War II, and “centers on a series of bizarre deaths that haunt a Japanese-American community, and a young man’s journey to understand and combat the malevolent entity responsible.” It was also previously reported that the setting of this new season would be in a Japanese-American internment camp in San Fransisco, which lends a new angle to the proceedings that season 1 didn’t have.

Per The Wrap, The Terror: Infamy stars Derek Mio as Chester Nakayama; Kiki Sukezane as Yuko, a mysterious woman from Chester’s past; Cristina Rodlo as Luz, Chester’s secret girlfriend; Shingo Usami as Henry Nakayama, Chester’s father; Naoko Mori as Asako Nakayama, Chester’s mother; Miki Ishikawa as Amy, a Nakayama family friend; and George Takei as Yamato-san, a community elder and former fishing captain. Season 2 is co-created and executive produced by Alexander Woo and Max Borenstein, with Woo serving as showrunner.

I was a big fan of The Terror season 1, and am quite excited to see where the show goes. I don’t know if it will be able to top the first season, but we shall see. In addition to the premiere dare, AMC has released a set of photos from the second season. See them below.