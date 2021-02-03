The Suicide Squad is bound to be one of 2021’s must-see films. James Gunn has traveled from the MCU to DCEU to create a film that will hopefully wash the horrible taste of 2016’s Suicide Squad out of our mouths. While Gunn’s film is bringing back several actors from the first movie, The Suicide Squad appears to be a reboot of sorts. Gunn himself has even confirmed that you don’t need to watch the first movie to understand what’s going on here, and that’s a plus, because no one should be forced to watch that terrible first film. Now, ahead of the film’s summer release in both theaters and on HBO Max, the official The Suicide Squad synopsis is here to give us clues about what we can expect to see.

The synopsis comes directly from Warner Bros., kicking things off by calling the movie a “superhero action-adventure…featuring a collection of the most degenerate delinquents in the DC lineup.” The synopsis continues:

Welcome to hell—a.k.a. Belle Reve, the prison with the highest mortality rate in the US of A. Where the worst Super-Villains are kept and where they will do anything to get out—even join the super-secret, super-shady Task Force X. Today’s do-or-die assignment? Assemble a collection of cons, including Bloodsport, Peacemaker, Captain Boomerang, Ratcatcher 2, Savant, King Shark, Blackguard, Javelin and everyone’s favorite psycho, Harley Quinn. Then arm them heavily and drop them (literally) on the remote, enemy-infused island of Corto Maltese. Trekking through a jungle teeming with militant adversaries and guerrilla forces at every turn, the Squad is on a search-and destroy mission with only Colonel Rick Flag on the ground to make them behave…and Amanda Waller’s government techies in their ears, tracking their every movement. And as always, one wrong move and they’re dead (whether at the hands of their opponents, a teammate, or Waller herself). If anyone’s laying down bets, the smart money is against them—all of them.

In DC comics, Corto Maltese is a small island off the coast of South America. The island was even mentioned briefly in Tim Burton’s 1989 Batman. Belle Reve is from the comics, too, with the DC wiki calling it a “prison facility used to contain metahuman criminals. It was also used as a base of operations for Task Force X and the Suicide Squad. Located in Terrebonne Parish, Louisiana near St. Roch, Belle Reve has been the epicenter of several sinister attacks.”

The basic set-up here – the Suicide Squad gets tasked with a dangerous mission – is pretty much the same as the first film. But it sounds like we’re in for more unhinged fun this time instead of scenes where a CGI-enhanced Cara Delevingne using some sort of MacGuffin weapon. In short, everything here sounds promising and we can all hopefully forget about the first movie. Forever.

The Suicide Squad stars Margot Robbie, Idris Elba, John Cena, Joel Kinnaman, Jai Courtney, Peter Capaldi, David Dastmalchian, Daniela Melchior, Michael Rooker, Alice Braga, Pete Davidson, Joaquín Cosio, Juan Diego Botto, Storm Reid, Nathan Fillion, Steve Agee, Sean Gunn, Mayling Ng, Flula Borg, Jennifer Holland, and Tinashe Kajese, with Sylvester Stallone, and Viola Davis. Taika Waititi is in there somewhere, too – although he’s not listed in the synopsis. Make of that what you will!

The Suicide Squad is set to hit theaters and HBO Max on August 6, 2021.