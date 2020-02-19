Claire Denis and Robert Pattinson, the duo that brought us the Fuck Box in A24’s High Life, are getting the band back together. Denis will direct Pattinson in The Stars at Noon – and A24 just picked up the North American rights. The movie is based on the Denis Johnson novel of the same name, and follows an English businessman and an American journalist who fall for each other against the backdrop of the Nicaraguan Revolution. Once Upon a Time in Hollywood‘s Margaret Qualley is set to star alongside Pattinson.

The film is based on Denis Johnson's 1986 novel of the same name, which has the following synopsis:

Set in Nicaragua in 1984, The Stars at Noon is a story of passion, fear, and betrayal told in the voice of an American woman whose mission in Central America is as shadowy as her surroundings. Is she a reporter for an American magazine as she sometimes claims, or a contact person for Eyes of Peace? And who is the rough English businessman with whom she becomes involved? As the two foreigners become entangled in increasingly sinister plots, Denis Johnson masterfully dramatizes a powerful vision of spiritual bereavement and corruption.

I’ve yet to read The Stars at Noon, but Johnson, who died in 2017, was a phenomenal writer – I urge you to check out his book Jesus’ Son. Claire Denis and Robert Pattinson worked before on High Life, and the prospect of them teaming up again is big news in the indie world. Throwing Margaret Qualley into the mix is promising as well. Denis is adapting Johnson’s book with Lea Mysius and Andrew Litvack.

The news that Pattinson will reunite with Denis for an A24 movie is a strong indication that even though the actor is currently shooting The Batman for director Matt Reeves, he has no intention of giving up on smaller projects. There’s no word on when The Stars at Noon might shoot, but I imagine Pattinson has to finish up with Batman first.