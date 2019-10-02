The Stand, the CBS All Access adaptation of Stephen King‘s epic post-apocalyptic saga, has found itself yet another cast member. Since King’s book is loaded with characters, I wouldn’t be surprised if there are still plenty of announcements to come. The latest The Stand TV series cast member is Nat Wolff, who will play Lloyd Henreid, one of the characters who aligns himself with the evil Randall Flagg (Alexander Skarsgård).

Deadline broke the news about Nat Wolff joining The Stand TV series cast on CBS All Access. In King’s novel, Wolff’s character Lloyd Henreid is a criminal who gets arrested after going on a crime spree with another crook. Lloyd is locked up in jail when a superflu, nicknamed Captain Tripps, starts spreading across the land, killing off 99% of the world’s population. Lloyd is one of the survivors – but he’s still locked up.

Days go by, and Lloyd runs out of food, eventually resorting to eating a rat. He’s just about to resort to cannibalism and eat the leg of another dead inmate when the mysterious and evil Randall Flagg comes strolling into the jail. Flagg frees Lloyd and, and Lloyd becomes his right-hand-man. In the previous 1994 miniseries adaptation of The Stand, Miguel Ferrer played the character.

Wolff, who appeared in Death Note, and this year’s The Kill Team (which also featured The Stand‘s Alexander Skarsgård), joins an ever-growing cast that includes James Marsden, Amber Heard, Odessa Young, Jovan Adepo, Owen Teague, Henry Zaga, Brad William Henke, and Whoopi Goldberg. Marilyn Manson is rumored to be a part of the cast as well and is also recording a song for the series.

The Stand is one of King’s most epic novels – a sprawling saga that spans 1,200 pages and an overwhelming cast of characters. Here’s the book’s synopsis:

This is the way the world ends: with a nanosecond of computer error in a Defense Department laboratory and a million casual contacts that form the links in a chain letter of death. And here is the bleak new world of the day after: a world stripped of its institutions and emptied of 99 percent of its people. A world in which a handful of panicky survivors choose sides – or are chosen. A world in which good rides on the frail shoulders of the 108-year-old Mother Abagail – and the worst nightmares of evil are embodied in a man with a lethal smile and unspeakable powers: Randall Flagg, the dark man.

Josh Boone and Ben Cavell wrote this new adaptation, with Boone directing. No release date has been set yet.