These days, can your podcast really be considered a hit if it’s not turned into a TV show? Yes, of course – but TV shows based on podcasts are becoming more and more prevalent. The latest title to make the leap from podcast to TV is The Shrink Next Door, a truly wild tale about a psychiatrist who abused his relationship with his patients and exploited them for his own personal gain. The TV adaptation of the podcast is headed to Apple TV+, and stars Paul Rudd, Will Ferrell, and the always-welcome Kathryn Hahn. Watch the first teaser for the show below.

The Shrink Next Door Teaser

The Wondery podcast The Shrink Next Door told the crazy story of Dr. Isaac “Ike” Herschkopf, a therapist with…let’s say, unconventional methods. As the official podcast synopsis states:

“Veteran journalist Joe Nocera’s neighbor in the Hamptons was a therapist named Ike. Ike counted celebrities and Manhattan elites as his patients. He’d host star-studded parties at his eccentric vacation house. But one summer, Joe discovered that Ike was gone and everything he’d thought he’d known about his neighbor – and the house next door – was wrong. The Shrink Next Door is a story about power, control and turning to the wrong person for help for three decades.”

Now that podcast is a TV show starring Will Ferrell, Paul Rudd, Kathryn Hahn, and Casey Wilson. Michael Showalter (The Big Sick) directs and Georgia Pritchett writes the series, which arrives on Apple TV+ in November. This teaser is attention-grabbing and wonderfully vague – we get a sense that something is amiss about Paul Rudd’s therapist here, but we’re not sure what. And poor Will Ferrell is clearly getting in over his head as he embraces his new therapist’s methods.

The Shrink Next Door Synopsis

In The Shrink Next Door, “Everything looks fine… until you see the bigger picture. Take a first look at The Shrink Next Door, starring Will Ferrell and Paul Rudd. Inspired by the true story of Marty and the therapist who turned his life around…then took it over. When he first meets Dr. Ike, Marty just wants to get better at boundaries. Over 30 years, he’ll learn all about them—and what happens when they get crossed.”

The Apple Original based on an incredible true story premieres November 12 on Apple TV+, and that seems like a long time away. I know it’ll be here before we know it, but I’m ready to watch this thing now. I suppose I could re-listen to the podcast (which can be found here), but in truth, I didn’t quite care for the sound of narrator Joe Nocera’s voice. I’m much more interested in this TV adaptation, which looks pretty damn good.