(Welcome to …And More, our no-frills, zero B.S. guide to when and where you can watch upcoming movies and shows, and everything else you could possibly stand to know.)

Anchorman cast members Will Ferrell and Paul Rudd appeared on the same TV show (2007’s short-lived The Naked Trucker and T-Bones Show) once before, but they were not in the same episode. But they’ll be seeing plenty of each other in their upcoming drama series The Shrink Next Door, which is based on a popular podcast and tells a wild true story. Here’s what we know about the show so far.



The Shrink Next Door Release Date and Where You Can Watch It

The Shrink Next Door season 1 will premiere on November 12, 2021. The series will be exclusive to Apple TV+, so it’ll give subscribers something else to watch after they’ve finished Ted Lasso season 2.

What is The Shrink Next Door?

Remember that Bill Murray/Richard Dreyfuss movie What About Bob? Think of The Shrink Next Door as sort of the reverse of that – it’s a show in which the therapist is the one who essentially ruins the lives of his patients. It follows the relationship between a slick psychiatrist named Dr. Isaac “Ike” Herschkopf (Rudd) and his longtime patient, Martin “Marty” Markowitz (Ferrell). “Over the course of their relationship,” Deadline explains, “the all-too-charming Ike slowly inserts himself into Marty’s life, even moving into Marty’s Hamptons home and persuading Marty to name him president of the family business. The series explores how a seemingly normal doctor-patient dynamic morphs into an exploitative relationship filled with manipulation, power grabs, and dysfunction at its finest.”

Here’s the official synopsis from Apple TV+:

Inspired by the true story of Marty and the therapist who turned his life around…then took it over. When he first meets Dr. Ike, Marty just wants to get better at boundaries. Over 30 years, he’ll learn all about them—and what happens when they get crossed.

The Shrink Next Door Producers, Crew, and More

The Big Sick director Michael Showalter and rookie director Jesse Peretz will helm the series, which will be penned by Georgia Pritchett (Veep). Ferrell, Jessica Elbaum, and Brittney Segal will executive are producing The Shrink Next Door for Gloria Sanchez Productions, while Rudd and Pritchett also executive produce alongside Hernan Lopez, Marshall Lewy, Jared Sandberg, Katie Boyce, and Francesca Levy, with podcast host Joe Nocera as co-EP. Joshua Moshier (Baskets) is handling the score, and Michelle Lawler (Insecure) is the cinematographer.

The Shrink Next Door Cast

This isn’t just a reunion between Will Ferrell and Paul Rudd: their Anchorman co-star Kathryn Hahn is on board as well. She’ll play Ferrell’s character’s younger sister, and the great Casey Wilson (Happy Endings, Gone Girl) will play Rudd’s character’s wife.

The Shrink Next Door Trailer