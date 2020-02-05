“Two roads diverged in a yellow wood,” writes Robert Frost in his famous poem. “And sorry I could not travel both.” Frost’s beloved poem ponders the ideas of choice and self-determination with a devastatingly simple metaphor. The upcoming feature film starring Javier Bardem and Elle Fanning grapples with those same concepts, in a slightly more complicated way.

The Roads Not Taken is a film directed by British auteur Sally Potter that follows a daughter (Fanning) who takes her ailing father (Bardem) to New York City, in an attempt to snap him out of his dream state, through which he explores two other lives he never lived. Watch The Roads Not Taken trailer below.

The Roads Not Taken Trailer

Three years after debuting her last film, The Party, at the Berlin Film Festival, Sally Potter is ready to introduce another potential festival favorite with The Roads Not Taken. The new drama stars Bardem and Fanning as a father-daughter duo who embark on a trip to New York City, in the daughter’s attempt to wake her father Leo from his strange stupor. But as they journey through the city, Leo is taking his own journey, through a surreal, hallucinatory vision of two alternate lives that he could have lived. It’s a literal manifestation of Robert Frost’s famous poem, “The Road Not Taken,” though the trailer does somewhat suggest that these aren’t just alternate lives but possible realities. It seems like an emotional mind-bending drama from Potter, whose films like Orlando and Yes have garnered numerous awards at film festivals.

The Roads Not Taken also stars Salma Hayek and Laura Linney.

Here is the synopsis for The Roads Not Taken:

Sally Potter’s THE ROADS NOT TAKEN follows a day in the life of Leo (Javier Bardem) and his daughter, Molly (Elle Fanning) as she grapples with the challenges of her father’s chaotic mind. As they weave their way through New York City, Leo’s journey takes on a hallucinatory quality as he floats through alternate lives he could have lived, leading Molly to wrestle with her own path as she considers her future. Also starring Salma Hayek and Laura Linney.

The Roads Not Taken opens in select theaters March 13, 2020.