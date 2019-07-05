We may never learn what Bill Murray whispered in Scarlett Johansson’s ear in Lost in Translation, but we at least will know what Carrie Fisher whispered in Daisy Ridley‘s ear during their emotional hug scene in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. And considering the fact that this scene was filmed during the production of Star Wars: The Force Awakens, thus making it one of Fisher’s last scenes to be put to film, you might expect something profound or deep. Not at all, according to Ridley. But it was something pure Carrie.

One of the first recorded scenes for The Force Awakens will be making its way to the upcoming The Rise of Skywalker, as part of the film’s mission to give Fisher’s General Organa a proper goodbye following the actress’ untimely death in 2016. But much as Fisher lives on in the Star Wars films, so does the actress’ barbed sense of humor in the stories surrounding the aforementioned scene. The scene features a hug between Rey and General Organa, which we’ve seen in the trailers for The Rise of Skywalker, and offers an emotional moment in honor of Fisher. But in a recent interview with Vulture, Ridley confirmed that while she has a strong memory of filming that scene, it’s not quite the memory you would expect:

“[Fisher] was actually whispering, ‘This is a fucking long hug! I was trying to do my acting, like, ‘Oh my god, Carrie!’ There wasn’t any discussion about what we were gonna do.”

There couldn’t be a more fitting story behind one of Fisher’s last scenes to be put to celluloid — the actress-writer-comedian was known for her sharp, irreverent sense of humor, and this story is a wonderful testament to that, as well as her gleeful eagerness to haze the new kid.

While this scene was filmed, but ultimately not used, for The Force Awakens, it’s not yet clear how it will play into the arc for The Rise of Skywalker. But Ridley assures that the scene’s original effect isn’t changed even two movies and three years later:

“[The original in The Force Awakens is] not a million miles away from what this scene is. I found it very moving to watch, because I do remember the original. And it’s a strange thing to do, for someone that’s not around anymore to be brought back to life. It’s eerie that it resonates so much with what the story is this time. It’s pretty amazing.”

The Rise of Skywalker arrives in theaters on December 20, 2019.