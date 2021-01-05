Neil Marshall made a splash in the early 2000s with the werewolf horror movie Dog Soldiers and the claustrophobic classic The Descent. But then the British filmmaker made his way over to TV, directing episodes of Westworld, Lost in Space, and most famously, Game of Thrones. His big-budget break wouldn’t be quite the success it was anticipated to be, with 2019’s Hellboy tanking both critically and commercially. But now Marshall is back in the good ol’ horror genre, with a supernatural horror flick titled The Reckoning starring the infamous Charlotte Kirk. Watch The Reckoning trailer below.

The Reckoning Trailer

Does the name Charlotte Kirk ring a bell? It should: the British-born Australian actress was at the center of a complex scandal that toppled not one, but two Hollywood executives: Warner Bros. CEO Kevin Tsujihara and NBCUniversal vice-chairman Ron Meyer. Marshall himself had to field accusations of blackmail due to his involvement with Kirk and ended up being dropped by his agency after the whole hoopla.

So Marshall and Kirk got to work with The Reckoning, which Marshall directs from a script that the pair co-wrote with Edward Evers-Swindell. And we finally get to see what Kirk’s skills are as an actress, having only learned of her name after the sex scandals she was involved with. And…she seems fine. It’s kind of funny that she’s supposedly the protagonist of the film and she has all of three lines in the trailer, the rest of time she’s either strapped to torture devices or screaming in fear or shock. Kirk stars as Grace Haverstock, a woman who, after losing her husband during the Great Plague, is unjustly accused of being a witch and placed in the custody of England’s most ruthless witch-hunter, Judge Moorcroft (Sean Pertwee). The Reckoning also stars Joe Anderson and Steven Waddington.

Here is the synopsis for The Reckoning:

After losing her husband during the Great Plague, Grace Haverstock (Charlotte Kirk) is unjustly accused of being a witch and placed in the custody of England’s most ruthless witch-hunter, Judge Moorcroft (Sean Pertwee). Forced to endure physical and emotional torture while steadfastly maintaining her innocence, Grace must face her own inner demons as the Devil himself starts to work his way into her mind.

The Reckoning will be released theatrical and PVOD first by RLJE Films before debuting on Shudder. The Reckoning opens in theaters, On Demand and Digital HD on February 5, 2021.