(Welcome to The Quarantine Stream, a new series where the /Film team shares what they’ve been watching while social distancing during the COVID-19 pandemic.)

The Series: The Endless Adventure

Where You Can Stream It: YouTube

The Pitch: “Greetings adventurers! We’re Eric & Allison, a travel couple on a journey to find the most interesting places and unique foods this planet has to offer! We’ve traded in our steady paychecks and permanent home for a life of travel and adventure. Come along and see the world with us!”

Why It’s Essential Quarantine Viewing: If you’re anything like me, you’re probably already feeling a bit cooped up during self-quarantine. What better way to escape your home during this period of social distancing than by traveling virtually around the world with friends you never knew you had? Eric and Allison are a hipster couple who traded in their full-time jobs to travel the world with plans to document it for a YouTube channel. Four years and nearly 650 videos into their journey, they have found a way to make their dream a reality.

During the pandemic, I have been watching their playlist that has every episode from the beginning. I’m not sure I would recommend this for first-time viewers because, like most YouTubers, it took them some time to find their groove. What started as a traditional travelogue eventually evolved into its own brand of adventure. They found a niche of eating interesting international dishes and staying in unique and wild Airbnb locations (like tiny homes and pods on the side of mountains). And that’s likely the only downside of watching this show right now. It will probably lead to hunger and overeating.

But like the best YouTube channels, it isn’t the locations and the food that make this channel compelling – it is Eric and Allison’s unique personalities and perspectives into these far-away adventures. Some of the best episodes don’t involve some big tourist site, but instead focus on the craziness and the drama that comes from international travel and how Eric and Allison are always able to make the best of their situations.

I’ll be honest with you. A few years ago I would have scoffed at a YouTube channel being included on a list like this. But over the last couple of years, my girlfriend Kitra and I have found ourselves watching more YouTube than Hollywood-produced television and movies. I think there is something to be said about experiencing real people doing real things in today’s world. With many YouTube channels, the more authentic and real usually means the loss of production value. One of the things I appreciate about Endless Adventure is how cinematic it often looks, from drone shots to the handheld framing to the creative use of transitions.

Almost a year ago, Kitra and I launched our own YouTube channel called Ordinary Adventures, where we mostly focus on theme park and movie adventures. When we created the channel, we had not yet “met” Allison and Eric yet, so the similarity in name is just a coincidence, but you can definitely see their inspiration in our evolution over the last year. And while this period of self-isolation sucks, I’m glad we can virtually escape our house and adventure around the world with Allison and Eric through their backlog of vlogs.