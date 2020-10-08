It’s going to be a night to remember, especially if Meryl Streep, Nicole Kidman, and James Corden are involved in your high school prom. Streep, Kidman, Cordman, and other big-name stars are among the cast members in Ryan Murphy‘s feature adaptation of the Tony-nominated LGBTQ musical The Prom, which debuts on Netflix this December. See The Prom first look images.

The Prom First Look

It feels like Ryan Murphy has not stopped working since he signed his massive Netflix deal, churning out divisive hit after hit. But though his titles like Ratched, Hollywood, and The Politician have been met with mixed reviews at best and disdain at worst, you can’t deny that the man has earned his keep for the streaming giant. Murphy has also been using his clout to revive LGBTQ plays for the streaming screen, first producing Joe Mantello’s The Boys in the Band, and now directing the feature adaptation of Bob Martin and Matthew Sklar’s Tony-nominated The Prom. It will be the first feature film Murphy has directed in 10 years, since 2010’s Eat Pray Love.

The Prom follows a group of failing New York City stage stars (Streep, Corden, Kidman, Andrew Rannells) who decide to resurrect their public images to support a high school student (newcomer Jo Ellen Pellman) who has been banned from the attending the prom with her girlfriend. In the first look images above, Streep already looks like she’ll steal the show in her glamorous outfits and various wigs, though Kidman and Corden are giving her a run for her money in glitter usage. Also starring in The Prom are Tracey Ullman, Kevin Chamberlin, Mary Kay Place, Logan Riley, Nico Greetham, Sofia Deler, and Nathaniel J. Potvin. Murphy directs a screenplay by Bob Martin and Chad Beguelin.

Here is the synopsis for The Prom:

Dee Dee Allen (three-time Academy Award winner Meryl Streep) and Barry Glickman (Tony Award winner James Corden) are New York City stage stars with a crisis on their hands: their expensive new Broadway show is a major flop that has suddenly flatlined their careers. Meanwhile, in small-town Indiana, high school student Emma Nolan (newcomer Jo Ellen Pellman) is experiencing a very different kind of heartbreak: despite the support of the high school principal (Keegan-Michael Key), the head of the PTA (Kerry Washington) has banned her from attending the prom with her girlfriend, Alyssa (Ariana DeBose). When Dee Dee and Barry decide that Emma’s predicament is the perfect cause to help resurrect their public images, they hit the road with Angie (Academy Award winner Nicole Kidman) and Trent (Andrew Rannells), another pair of cynical actors looking for a professional lift. But when their self-absorbed celebrity activism unexpectedly backfires, the foursome find their own lives upended as they rally to give Emma a night where she can truly celebrate who she is.

The Prom hits Netflix on December 11, 2020.