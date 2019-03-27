The Princess Bride musical. The Princess Bride musical is what brings us together, today. Or in a year or so, at least. Six years after Disney Theatrical Productions first announced that it was adapting Rob Reiner’s beloved 1987 movie to the Broadway stage, the Princess Bride musical is finally moving forward.

Deadline reports that a new creative team consisting of composer and lyricist David Yazbek and book writers Bob Martin and Rick Elice will bring the greatest love story ever told to the stage. Disney Theatrical Productions confirmed today that the team has been recruited, but few other details were offered.

Yazbek has won a Tony for The Band’s Visit, which is now in its final stretch on Broadway, while his Tootsie is currently in previews at Broadway’s Marquis for an April 23 opening. Both Martin and Elice have shows currently on Broadway: The Prom and The Cher Show, respectively. This is the first official news we’ve heard of the stage adaptation of The Princess Bride since the project was first announced by Disney Theatrical in 2013, though this isn’t the first attempt to bring the story to the stage.

The late William Goldman, who wrote the novel and screenplay for The Princess Bride, tried to develop a Princess Bride musical back in 2006 with computer Adam Guettel. The plans were scrapped over money issues, and Disney Theatrical took up the task, putting up the names of possible collaborators like Marc Shaiman, Randy Newman and John Mayer.

The Princess Bride, with its sweeping romance, grand adventure, and whip-smart comedy seems perfectly suited for the Broadway stage — deserving a spot alongside fantasy-comedy hits like Spamalot. And with Disney coming off a string of movie-to-Broadway hits including Frozen, Aladdin, and The Lion King, perhaps it could finally finish storming the castle that is The Princess Bride musical and make it a reality. That’s all we wish, really.