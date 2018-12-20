If Shane Black‘s Predator sequel/reboot The Predator didn’t satisfy your blood lust, may I interest you in The Predator Holiday Special? This silly stop-motion short has a group of Predators invading the North Pole and engaging in violent battle with Santa Claus, his reindeer, and more. It’s kind of stupid! But it’s short enough that you might get a good laugh. Watch the Predator Holiday Special below.

The Predator Holiday Special

This Predator Holiday Special is mildly amusing! That’s the most energy I can muster here. The concept is a riff on the old stop-motion Rankin/Bass holiday specials, but with a much higher body count. As the special starts, an elf is cheerfully chatting with a reindeer at the North Pole. And then all hell breaks loose when Predators start attacking! All of Santa’s reindeer just happen to be armed, though, so a fight ensues.

Throughout the special, blunt references to the first Predator are peppered in: a recreation of the famous bicep-flexing handshake; a character saying “I ain’t got time to bleed!”, and so on. You get the idea. It’s interesting that the reason this exists is to help advertise the latest Predator film from Shane Black, and yet there’s no reference to it at all. I suppose they thought the brand was strong enough to stand on its own.

The Predator is now available on digital and Blu-ray, and while this holiday special isn’t included in the special features, several other items are. Check them out below.